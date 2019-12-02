“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach’s new award-winning drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, comes to Netflix weeks after its limited theatrical release. It’s the highlight of the December calendar, which also includes the new Michael Bay action thriller “6 Underground,” starring Ryan Reynolds; “The Two Popes,” with Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce; and the animated comedy “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
Netflix launches its new historical fantasy series “The Witcher,” with Henry Cavill, and vampire thriller “V Wars,” along with small-town drama “Virgin River”; musical drama “Soundtrack,” with Jenna Dewan; new seasons of “Outlander,” “Lost in Space,” “The Magicians,” “Fuller House” and sleeper hit “You”; and the entire run of Shonda Rhimes’ “Private Practice.”
Also new in December: survival drama “It Comes at Night,” with Joel Edgerton and Carmen Ejogo; “Lawless,” with Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf; all three “Austin Powers” movies; documentaries “The Confession Killer” and “Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer“; more original Christmas movies and specials; and stand-up comedy specials with Tiffany Hadish, Michelle Wolf and Ronny Chieng.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in December, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
December 1
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Dead Kids (Netflix Film)
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
December 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (Netflix Film)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix Original Special)
War on Everyone
December 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance (Netflix Film)
Los Briceño (Netflix Original Series)
Magic for Humans: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
December 5
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original Series)
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix Film)
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas (Netflix Original Series)
V Wars (Netflix Original Series)
December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix Original Series)
The Chosen One: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
The Confession Killer (Netflix Documentary)
Fuller House: Season 5 (Netflix Original Series)
Glow Up (Netflix Original Series)
Marriage Story (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Netflix Family)
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Three Days of Christmas (Netflix Original Series)
Triad Princess (Netflix Original Series)
Virgin River (Netflix Original Series)
December 8
From Paris with Love
December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix Family)
It Comes at Night
December 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix Original Special)
Outlander: Season 3
December 11
The Sky Is Pink
December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (Netflix Film)
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father (Netflix Original Special)
December 13
6 Underground (Netflix Film)
December 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
December 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix Original Special)
December 18
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix Documentary)
Soundtrack (Netflix Original Series)
December 19
After The Raid (Netflix Documentary)
Ultraviolet: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original Series)
December 20
The Two Popes (Netflix Film)
The Witcher (Netflix Original Series)
December 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
December 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
December 24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Como caído del cielo (Netflix Film)
Crash Landing on You (Netflix Original Series)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix Original Special)
Lost in Space: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2 (Netflix Original Series)
December 25
Sweetheart
December 26
The App (Netflix Film)
Le Bazar de la Charité (Netflix Original Series)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Netflix Family)
You: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
December 27
The Gift (Netflix Original Series)
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix Documentary)
The Secret Life of Pets 2
December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Netflix Film)
December 29
Lawless
December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix Anime)
December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor (Netflix Original Series)
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix Original Series)
What’s going
Leaving December 1
Yoga Hosers
December 2
Africa: Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet: Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
The Hunt: Season 1
Life
Life On Location
Life Story
Nature’s Great Events: Series 1
Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth: Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
December 4
Thor: Ragnarok
December 11
Get Santa
December 14
Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
Merlin: Season 1-5
December 15
Helix: Season 2
December 18
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
December 19
George of the Jungle 2
December 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
December 31
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
The Crow
Daddy Day Care
The Dark Crystal
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier: Season 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
The Pink Panther
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler’s List
Tears of the Sun
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter’s Bone
XXX: State of the Union
