“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach’s new award-winning drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, comes to Netflix weeks after its limited theatrical release. It’s the highlight of the December calendar, which also includes the new Michael Bay action thriller “6 Underground,” starring Ryan Reynolds; “The Two Popes,” with Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce; and the animated comedy “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Netflix launches its new historical fantasy series “The Witcher,” with Henry Cavill, and vampire thriller “V Wars,” along with small-town drama “Virgin River”; musical drama “Soundtrack,” with Jenna Dewan; new seasons of “Outlander,” “Lost in Space,” “The Magicians,” “Fuller House” and sleeper hit “You”; and the entire run of Shonda Rhimes’ “Private Practice.”

Also new in December: survival drama “It Comes at Night,” with Joel Edgerton and Carmen Ejogo; “Lawless,” with Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf; all three “Austin Powers” movies; documentaries “The Confession Killer” and “Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer“; more original Christmas movies and specials; and stand-up comedy specials with Tiffany Hadish, Michelle Wolf and Ronny Chieng.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in December, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

December 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Dead Kids (Netflix Film)

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

December 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (Netflix Film)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix Original Special)

War on Everyone

December 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance (Netflix Film)

Los Briceño (Netflix Original Series)

Magic for Humans: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

December 5

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original Series)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix Film)

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas (Netflix Original Series)

V Wars (Netflix Original Series)

December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix Original Series)

The Chosen One: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Confession Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Fuller House: Season 5 (Netflix Original Series)

Glow Up (Netflix Original Series)

Marriage Story (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Netflix Family)

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Three Days of Christmas (Netflix Original Series)

Triad Princess (Netflix Original Series)

Virgin River (Netflix Original Series)

December 8

From Paris with Love

December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix Family)

It Comes at Night

December 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix Original Special)

Outlander: Season 3

December 11

The Sky Is Pink

December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (Netflix Film)

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father (Netflix Original Special)

December 13

6 Underground (Netflix Film)

December 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix Original Special)

December 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Soundtrack (Netflix Original Series)

December 19

After The Raid (Netflix Documentary)

Ultraviolet: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original Series)

December 20

The Two Popes (Netflix Film)

The Witcher (Netflix Original Series)

December 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

December 24

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Como caído del cielo (Netflix Film)

Crash Landing on You (Netflix Original Series)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix Original Special)

Lost in Space: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2 (Netflix Original Series)

December 25

Sweetheart

December 26

The App (Netflix Film)

Le Bazar de la Charité (Netflix Original Series)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Netflix Family)

You: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

December 27

The Gift (Netflix Original Series)

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix Documentary)

The Secret Life of Pets 2

December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Netflix Film)

December 29

Lawless

December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix Anime)

December 31

The Degenerates: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor (Netflix Original Series)

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix Original Series)

What’s going

Leaving December 1

Yoga Hosers

December 2

Africa: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

The Hunt: Season 1

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events: Series 1

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

December 4

Thor: Ragnarok

December 11

Get Santa

December 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

December 15

Helix: Season 2

December 18

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

December 19

George of the Jungle 2

December 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

December 31

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

The Crow

Daddy Day Care

The Dark Crystal

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

The Pink Panther

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler’s List

Tears of the Sun

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter’s Bone

XXX: State of the Union