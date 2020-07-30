Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt team up to stop a designer drug that delivers dangerous superpowers in the action thriller “Project Power,” a new original movie debuting directly to Netflix in August, and not the only one.

With theaters openings still a question in mark in August, Netflix is delivering a small slate of releases to tide viewers over, among them the family-friendly action-adventure “The Sleepover” with Malin Akerman, inspirational drama “All Together Now” co-starring Justina Machado and Carol Burnett, and high school dance comedy “Work It” with Sabrina Carpenter,

Netflix has also picked up the two seasons of the “Karate Kid” spinoff “Kobra Kai” from YouTube, with future seasons to come, and launches “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” a high school action comedy about twin sisters with a double life, plus the animated “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” from Guillermo del Toro, and the kids science series “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” along with new seasons of “Lucifer” and “Trinkets” and foreign language hits “The Rain” and “3%.”

Nonfiction programs include the documentary “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens,” about an electronics whiz who devoted his life to searching for signs of extraterrestrial life, and the series “Immigration Nation,” on the broken immigration system, science series “Connected,” and “High Score,” on the rise of video gaming.

Also arriving in August are”Casino Royale,” the first James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, Oscar-winning musical “Les Misérables,” and stand-up comedy from Sam Jay and Rob Schneider.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in August, and what’s leaving.

(Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.)

Coming to Netflix in August

August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Family)

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected (Netflix Documentary)

August 3

Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Family)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Family)

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (Netflix Comedy Special)

August 5

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)

World’s Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)

August 6

The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (Netflix Anime)

August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Film)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Family)

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Selling Sunset: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sing On! Germany (Netflix Original)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix Family)

Word Party Songs (Netflix Family)

Work It (Netflix Film)

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (Netflix Film)

August 14

3%: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)

Fearless (Netflix Film)

Glow Up: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Project Power (Netflix Film)

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Family)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)

August 15

Rita: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Stranger: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Film)

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (Netflix Film)

DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)

High Score (Netflix Documentary)

August 20

Biohackers (Netflix Original)

Good Kisser

Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Film)

August 21

Alien TV (Netflix Family)

Fuego negro (Netflix Film)

Hoops (Netflix Original)

Lucifer: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Sleepover (Netflix Film)

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix Family)

Trinkets: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)

La venganza de Analía (Netflix Original)

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)

Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now (Netflix Film)

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

I AM A KILLER: Released (Netflix Original)

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Leaving Netflix in August

Leaving August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving August 3

Love (2015)

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving August 18

The Incident

Leaving August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving August 20

Bad Rap

Leaving August 21

Just Go With It

Leaving August 23

Fanatic

Leaving August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day