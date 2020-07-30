Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt team up to stop a designer drug that delivers dangerous superpowers in the action thriller “Project Power,” a new original movie debuting directly to Netflix in August, and not the only one.
With theaters openings still a question in mark in August, Netflix is delivering a small slate of releases to tide viewers over, among them the family-friendly action-adventure “The Sleepover” with Malin Akerman, inspirational drama “All Together Now” co-starring Justina Machado and Carol Burnett, and high school dance comedy “Work It” with Sabrina Carpenter,
Netflix has also picked up the two seasons of the “Karate Kid” spinoff “Kobra Kai” from YouTube, with future seasons to come, and launches “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” a high school action comedy about twin sisters with a double life, plus the animated “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” from Guillermo del Toro, and the kids science series “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” along with new seasons of “Lucifer” and “Trinkets” and foreign language hits “The Rain” and “3%.”
Nonfiction programs include the documentary “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens,” about an electronics whiz who devoted his life to searching for signs of extraterrestrial life, and the series “Immigration Nation,” on the broken immigration system, science series “Connected,” and “High Score,” on the rise of video gaming.
Also arriving in August are”Casino Royale,” the first James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, Oscar-winning musical “Les Misérables,” and stand-up comedy from Sam Jay and Rob Schneider.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in August, and what’s leaving.
(Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.)
Coming to Netflix in August
August 1
Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Family)
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2
Almost Love
Connected (Netflix Documentary)
August 3
Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)
August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Family)
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Family)
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (Netflix Comedy Special)
August 5
Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)
World’s Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)
August 6
The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (Netflix Anime)
August 7
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Film)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Family)
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Selling Sunset: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Sing On! Germany (Netflix Original)
Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix Family)
Word Party Songs (Netflix Family)
Work It (Netflix Film)
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)
August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)
August 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (Netflix Film)
August 14
3%: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)
Fearless (Netflix Film)
Glow Up: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Project Power (Netflix Film)
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Family)
Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)
August 15
Rita: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Stranger: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Film)
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
August 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (Netflix Film)
DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)
High Score (Netflix Documentary)
August 20
Biohackers (Netflix Original)
Good Kisser
Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Film)
August 21
Alien TV (Netflix Family)
Fuego negro (Netflix Film)
Hoops (Netflix Original)
Lucifer: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Sleepover (Netflix Film)
August 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix Family)
Trinkets: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)
La venganza de Analía (Netflix Original)
Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)
Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28
All Together Now (Netflix Film)
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)
I AM A KILLER: Released (Netflix Original)
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)
August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Leaving Netflix in August
Leaving August 1
Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving August 3
Love (2015)
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving August 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Leaving August 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Leaving August 18
The Incident
Leaving August 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving August 20
Bad Rap
Leaving August 21
Just Go With It
Leaving August 23
Fanatic
Leaving August 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving August 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Leaving August 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day
