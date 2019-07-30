Netflix continues to ramp up its original programming. August brings the fantasy epic “Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” which continues the story begun in the 1982 Jim Henson film, and the original movie comedies “Otherhood” with Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett, and Felicity Huffman and “Sextuplets” with Marlon Wayans, and the original documentaries “American Factory” and “The Family,” an investigation of a Christian fundamentalist organization with powerful political connections.

Also coming in August are the Netflix Original action series “Wu Assassins” with Indonesian action star Iko Uwais in San Francisco’s Chinatown, new young adult thriller “The A List” from BBC, a new collection of reality shows from “Tiny House Nation” to “Styling Hollywood,” Netflix hits “MINDHUNTER: Season 2” and “Glow: Season 3,” plus new seasons of Netflix originals “Dear White People,” “Derry Girls,” “Cable Girls,” “Sacred Games,” and many others.

Netflix also adds the fifth and final seasons of the CW shows “Jane the Virgin” and “iZombie,” plus “The 100: Season 6” and “The Sinner: Julian” from USA. Newly added movies include Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown,” David Fincher’s “Panic Room,” Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York,” “Something’s Gotta Give” with Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton, and “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray.

Among the films leaving in August are Oscar winners “The Hurt Locker,” “No Country for Old Men”, and “Gosford Park,” plus “Wind River,” “Zombieland,” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in August, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

What’s coming

Aug. 1

Are We Done Yet?

The Bank Job

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

The House Bunny

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Sinner: Julian

Something’s Gotta Give

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Aug. 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)

Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Derry Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Otherhood (Netflix Film)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Aug. 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)

No Good Nick: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Aug. 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Aug. 8

Dollar (Netflix Original)

Jane the Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director (Netflix Original)

Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)

Aug. 9

Cable Girls: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Family (Netflix Original)

GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The InBESTigators (Netflix Family)

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Family)

Sintonia (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Netflix Family)

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Aug. 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)

Aug. 14

The 100: Season 6

Aug. 15

Cannon Busters (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 16

45 rpm (Netflix Original)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)

Better Than Us (Netflix Original)

Diagnosis (Netflix Original)

Frontera verde (Netflix Original)

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (Netflix Family)

The Little Switzerland (Netflix Film)

MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Selfless

Sextuplets (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters Back to School (Netflix Family)

Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 17

The Punisher (2004)

Aug. 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)

Aug. 21

American Factory (Netflix Original)

Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)

Aug. 22

Love Alarm (Netflix Original)

Aug. 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)

HERO MASK: Part II (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 (Netflix Family)

Aug. 29

Falling Inn Love (Netflix Film)

Kardec (Netflix Film)

Workin’ Moms: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 30

The A List (Netflix Original)

CAROLE & TUESDAY (Netflix Anime)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Grande Classe (Netflix Film)

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Netflix Family)

Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)

Aug. 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

TBA in August

Sacred Games: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

What’s going

Leaving Aug. 1

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

Chuggington: Season 1-5

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

The Da Vinci Code

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

The Fifth Element

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

The Hurt Locker

Just Friends

Legion

The Master

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War II: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Aug. 2

The Founder

Aug. 5

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Aug. 6

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Aug. 8

The Emoji Movie

Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug. 14

The Royals: Season 1

Aug. 15

World War II: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Aug. 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Aug. 20

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Aug. 21

Beautiful Creatures

Aug. 28

Wind River

Aug. 30

Burnt

Aug. 31

Straw Dogs