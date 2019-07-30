Netflix continues to ramp up its original programming. August brings the fantasy epic “Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” which continues the story begun in the 1982 Jim Henson film, and the original movie comedies “Otherhood” with Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett, and Felicity Huffman and “Sextuplets” with Marlon Wayans, and the original documentaries “American Factory” and “The Family,” an investigation of a Christian fundamentalist organization with powerful political connections.
Also coming in August are the Netflix Original action series “Wu Assassins” with Indonesian action star Iko Uwais in San Francisco’s Chinatown, new young adult thriller “The A List” from BBC, a new collection of reality shows from “Tiny House Nation” to “Styling Hollywood,” Netflix hits “MINDHUNTER: Season 2” and “Glow: Season 3,” plus new seasons of Netflix originals “Dear White People,” “Derry Girls,” “Cable Girls,” “Sacred Games,” and many others.
Netflix also adds the fifth and final seasons of the CW shows “Jane the Virgin” and “iZombie,” plus “The 100: Season 6” and “The Sinner: Julian” from USA. Newly added movies include Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown,” David Fincher’s “Panic Room,” Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York,” “Something’s Gotta Give” with Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton, and “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray.
Among the films leaving in August are Oscar winners “The Hurt Locker,” “No Country for Old Men”, and “Gosford Park,” plus “Wind River,” “Zombieland,” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in August, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
What’s coming
Aug. 1
Are We Done Yet?
The Bank Job
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
The House Bunny
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Sinner: Julian
Something’s Gotta Give
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Aug. 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)
Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
Derry Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Otherhood (Netflix Film)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Aug. 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 5
Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)
No Good Nick: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
Aug. 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Aug. 8
Dollar (Netflix Original)
Jane the Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director (Netflix Original)
Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)
Aug. 9
Cable Girls: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Family (Netflix Original)
GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The InBESTigators (Netflix Family)
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Family)
Sintonia (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Netflix Family)
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Aug. 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)
Aug. 14
The 100: Season 6
Aug. 15
Cannon Busters (Netflix Anime)
Aug. 16
45 rpm (Netflix Original)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)
Better Than Us (Netflix Original)
Diagnosis (Netflix Original)
Frontera verde (Netflix Original)
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (Netflix Family)
The Little Switzerland (Netflix Film)
MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Selfless
Sextuplets (Netflix Film)
Super Monsters Back to School (Netflix Family)
Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 17
The Punisher (2004)
Aug. 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)
Aug. 21
American Factory (Netflix Original)
Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)
Aug. 22
Love Alarm (Netflix Original)
Aug. 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)
HERO MASK: Part II (Netflix Anime)
Aug. 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 (Netflix Family)
Aug. 29
Falling Inn Love (Netflix Film)
Kardec (Netflix Film)
Workin’ Moms: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 30
The A List (Netflix Original)
CAROLE & TUESDAY (Netflix Anime)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)
Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
La Grande Classe (Netflix Film)
Locked Up: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Netflix Family)
Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)
Aug. 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
TBA in August
Sacred Games: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
What’s going
Leaving Aug. 1
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
Chuggington: Season 1-5
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
The Da Vinci Code
Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
The Fifth Element
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
The Hurt Locker
Just Friends
Legion
The Master
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War II: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland
Aug. 2
The Founder
Aug. 5
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection
Aug. 6
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
Aug. 8
The Emoji Movie
Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Aug. 14
The Royals: Season 1
Aug. 15
World War II: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Aug. 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Aug. 20
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Aug. 21
Beautiful Creatures
Aug. 28
Wind River
Aug. 30
Burnt
Aug. 31
Straw Dogs
