The new comedy “Woke,” starring Lamorne Morris as a cartoonist on the verge of a mainstream breakthrough when his life takes a detour, and the fourth season of the FX anthology drama “Fargo,” with Chris Rock, come to Hulu in September.

New films include the streaming debut of “Babyteeth,” an award-winning indie drama; Oscar-winning “Judy,” starring Renée Zellweger; and action thriller “Gemini Man,” with Will Smith. Plus: “Prisoners,” with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, and the complete “Twilight” saga. There is also the “The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards,” new seasons of the Hulu original “Pen15” and the FX animated spoof “Archer,” and the streaming debuts of new seasons of the Fox comedies “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

For the kids, there’s the new animated series “Madagascar: A Little Wild,” featuring the animal stars of the animated films as kids at Central Park Zoo, and the animated superhero adventure “Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans.”

Here’s what’s arriving on the service in September, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

September 1

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

September 6

Awoken (2019)

September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

September 9

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

September 10

Prisoners (2013)

September 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64-76 (dubbed; Funimation)

September 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

September 17

The Good Shepherd (2006)

September 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

September 20

The Haunted (2020)

September 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

September 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

September 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

September 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019)

September 25

Judy (2019)

September 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

September 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

September 30

Southbound (2015)

What’s going

Leaving September 30

2001 Maniacs (2005)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Best in Show (2000)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Buried (2010)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Cold War (2012)

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

For Your Consideration (2006)

Friday the 13th — Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Futureworld (1976)

Hoosiers (1986)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

Norma Rae (1979)

Pathology (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rambo (2008)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stargate (1994)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Client (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

The Mask (1994)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

The Sender (1982)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Top Gun (1986)

Undertow (2004)

Unlocked (2017)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Wanted (2008)

West Side Story (1961)