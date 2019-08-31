Hulu debuts new series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” which dramatizes the rise of the influential hip-hop group, and the original documentary “Untouchable,” an investigation of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the culture of power that protected him, in September. Plus: the feature film “Hotel Mumbai,” starring Dev Patel and Armie Hammer.

Streaming TV in September includes the debut season of the USA horror series “The Purge“; “American Horror Story: Apocalypse“; the latest season of “American Dad“; and the 12th and final installment in the Hulu original horror anthology “Into the Dark.”

Hulu is still the best place to stream new shows from ABC, NBC and Fox days after their network debuts. This fall, you can follow “The Good Doctor,” “Empire,” “The Is Us,” “The Good Place,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Simpsons,” “The Rookie,” “Black-ish,” “South Park” and many other shows without cable (episodes remain live for a few weeks after their network showings).

Older films include World War II thriller “Anthropoid“; animated Disney features “Pocahontas” and “Hercules“; all four “Lethal Weapon” films, starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover; the complete “Matrix” trilogy; “Ocean’s Eleven” and its two sequels; and Sam Raimi’s original “The Evil Dead” and “Evil Dead 2.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in September, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

September 1

Chuggington: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Lionsgate)

27 Dresses (2008)

50 First Dates (2004)

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible (2003)

After the Screaming Stops (2018)

Against the Wild 2 (2016)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Banking on Bitcoin (2016)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Bigfoot Country (2012)

Blown Away (1993)

Breaking Away (1979)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Cokeville Miracle (2015)

The Cooler (2003)

The Dark Half (1993)

Demolition Man (2003)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

A Dog and Pony Show (2018)

The Edge (1997)

Emma (1996)

Evil Dead (1981)

Evil Dead II (1987)

An Everlasting Piece (2000)

Exposed (2016)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Far from Home (1989)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

The First Monday in May (2016)

Firstborn (1984)

Flashback (1990)

From Mexico with Love (2009)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

The Goonies (1985)

A Guy Thing (2003)

Heist (2015)

Hercules (1997)

High-Rise (2015)

I, Frankenstein (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Juno (2007)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Lost in Space (1998)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Miami Vice (2006)

The Midnight Meat Train (2009)

The Monster Squad (1987)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Monsters at Large (2018)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Portrait if a Lady (1996)

Pinocchio (2018)

Playing it Cool (2014)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Ravenous (1999)

Red Dog: True Blue (2018)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)

Sacred Ground (1983)

Saving Christmas (2017)

Secretary (2002)

She’s All That (1999)

Sliver (1993)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Suicide Kings (1998)

Top of the Food Chain (2000)

Training Day (2001)

Turtle Tale (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wild Card (2015)

September 2

Anthropoid (2016)

Matriarch (2018)

Untouchable: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

September 3

Bolden (2019)

We Die Young (2019)

September 4

The Purge: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

September 6

Into The Dark: Pure: Episode 12 Season Finale (Hulu Original)

September 9

Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (dubbed, Funimation)

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

September 10

Curious George: A Royal Monkey (2019)

September 14

Pocahontas (1995)

September 16

The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 3B (Cartoon Network)

Curious George (2006)

September 17

Dancing with the Stars: Season 28 Premiere (ABC)

September 19

Aniara (2019)

Crypto (2019)

September 20

Afterlost: Complete Season 1 (dubbed, Funimation)

September 21

Dream Corp LLC.: Complete Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Robihachi: Complete Season 1 (dubbed, Funimation)

September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Complete Season 8 (FX)

9-1-1: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Bluff City Law: Series Premiere (NBC)

Prodigal Son: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Good Doctor: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Voice: Season 17 Premiere (NBC)

September 25

Black-ish: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Bless This Mess: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Emergence: Series Premiere (ABC)

Empire: Season 6 Premiere (Fox)

Mixed-ish: Series Premiere (ABC)

New Amsterdam: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Conners: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Resident: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

This Is Us: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

September 26

Chicago Fire: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Modern Family: Season 11 Premiere (ABC)

Schooled: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Single Parents: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

South Park: Season 23 Premiere (Comedy Central)

Stumptown: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

September 27

The Good Place: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)

A Million Little Things: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Perfect Harmony: Series Premiere (NBC)

Sunnyside: Series Premiere (NBC)

Superstore: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

September 28

Rango (2011)

American Housewife: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

September 30

American Dad!: Complete Season 13 (TBS)

Primal Fear (1996)

Teen Spirit (2019)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 30 Premiere (ABC)

Bless the Harts: Series Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 10 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 10 Premiere (Fox)

Shark Tank: Season 11 Premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons: Season 31 Premiere (Fox)

What’s going

September 30

A Little Princess (1995)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

All Is Lost (2013)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Anger Management (2003)

Beacon Point (2017)

Brotherhood of Justice (1986)

Catacombs (2007)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

End of a Gun (2016)

Endless Love (1981)

Eulogy (2004)

Feed (2017)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Hamlet (1990)

Home of the Brave (2006)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Man About Town (2006)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Married to the Mob (1988)

One Percent More Humid (2017)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Operation Condor (1986)

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)

Proof (2005)

Pumpkin (2002)

Quigley down Under (1990)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Rushmore (1998)

Seven (1995)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

Sling Blade (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Traitor (2008)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

With a Friend like Harry (2000)

Women of Brewster Place (1989)