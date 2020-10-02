It’s Huluween in October with the original anthology horror series “Monsterland,” based on stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters”; “Helstrom,” about the children of a serial killer who is the worst of humanity; and original movies “Books of Blood,” based on the Clive Barker book, and satirical “Bad Hair.”

Streaming TV also includes the debut season of “The Bourne Identity” spinoff “Treadstone,” the second season of “The Purge” and the final season of “Homeland,” plus next-day streams of episodes from the new seasons of such shows as “Black-ish,” “Superstore,” “The Connors,” “The Voice” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in October, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

October 1

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 4 (TLC)

Going for Sold: Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Seasons 18-20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Seasons 3-8 (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Season 9 (ID)

Man with a Van: Season 1 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Season 18 (HGTV)

Supermarket Stakeout: Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Season 1 (ID)

October 2

Monsterland: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)

October 3

Ma Ma (2015)

October 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere (NBC)

October 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1-131 (Dubbed) (Toei)

October 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Next: Series Premiere (Fox)

October 8

Scream 4 (2011)

October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

October 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

October 12

The Swing of Things (2020)

October 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)

October 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2 (USA)

Treadstone: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Life After Basketball (2019)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

October 16

Helstrom: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Painted Bird (2019)

October 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode (Adult Swim)

October 18

Friend Request (2016)

October 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere (ABC)

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere (ABC)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

October 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4 (Vice)

October 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

October 21

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

October 23

Bad Hair: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

October 26

Homeland: Season 8 (Showtime)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

October 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Bad Therapy (2020)

What’s going

Leaving October 31

31 (2016)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Good Woman (2006)

After Life (2010)

An American Haunting (2006)

An Eye for an Eye (1966)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Australia (2008)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Bounty (1984)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bug (1975)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Executioners (2018)

Footloose (1984)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Gloria (2014)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hot Rod (2007)

The Impossible (2012)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Life of Pi (2012)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margin Call (2011)

Martyrs (2016)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Psycho Granny (2019)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Red (2010)

The Sandman (2018)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminator (1984)

Trapped Model (2019)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Vampire (2011)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Walking Tall (1973)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)