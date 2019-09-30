New seasons of “Into the Dark,” the horror anthology series from Blumhouse, and “Castle Rock,” which focuses on a pre-“Misery” Annie Wilkes in the center of Stephen King country, along with the British horror comedy “Zomboat!,” debut in October as Hulu celebrates Huluween.

Hulu also debuts two new original movies: “Wounds,” a horror thriller with Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson, and “Little Monsters,” a zombie comedy with Lupito Nyong’o and Josh Gad. Plus: the eight-episode limited series “Looking for Alaska,” based on the John Green novel.

Arriving direct from theaters are the animated comedy “Missing Link;” concert movie “Amazing Grace,” with Aretha Franklin; and documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.”

Here’s what’s arriving on the service in October, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

October 1

A Fairly Odd Summer (2014)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

The Accused (1988)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

An American Haunting (2006)

Be Cool (2005)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Time Movie (2012)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Blurt (2018)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Cloverfield (2008)

The Conspirator (2010)

Constantine (2005)

Crash (2005)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dead Heat (2002)

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2012)

Eagle Vs. Shark (2007)

Election (1999)

Event Horizon (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Fled (1996)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Get Shorty (1995)

Ghost World (2001)

The Haunting (1999)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (2017)

High Noon (1952)

Hoosiers (1986)

The Hunted (2003)

I Spit on Your Grave (2011)

I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit on Your Grave 3 (2015)

Impostor (2001)

Into the Blue (2005)

Kalifornia (1993)

The Killer Next Door (2018)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Little Black Book (2004)

Love Crimes (1992)

Major League II (1994)

Miami Group Murder (2018)

Mousehunt (1997)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Never Back Down (2008)

No Way Out (1987)

North Dallas Forty (1979)

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

The Orphanage (2007)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Pieces of April (2003)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

Platoon (1986)

Play it Again, Sam (1972)

Project Nim (2011)

Rain Man (1988)

Rent (2005)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 6 (2009)

School Ties (1992)

Set Up (2011)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Sneakerheadz (2015)

Split Decisions (1988)

Stargate (1994)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Mom (1994)

True Colors (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Up in the Air (2009)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Varsity Blues (1999)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Witness (1985)

The Wrestler (2008)

60 Days In: Complete Season 5 (A&E)

Alien Encounters: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Science Channel)

American Pickers: Complete Season 19 (History Channel)

Basketball Wives LA: Complete Seasons 1-5 (VH1)

Biography: The Trump Dynasty: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Born This Way: Complete Seasons 3 & 4 (A&E)

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

The Dead Files: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Travel Channel)

Detroit: Comeback City: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Diners, Drive Ins and Dives: Complete Season 26 (Food Network)

The Dude Perfect Show: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Nickelodeon)

The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 4-7 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Special (Food Network)

The Hills: Complete Seasons 1-6 (MTV)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 110 & 111 (HGTV)

I Am Frankie: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Nickelodeon)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (Food Network)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Many Shades of Jane: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 3 & 4 (History Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

OutDaughtered: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Paradise Run: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Nickelodeon)

Paranormal Lockdown UK: Complete Season 1 (Destination America)

Property Virgins: Complete Seasons 16 & 17 (Food Network)

The Rap Game: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Sailor Moon: Complete Season 4 (Viz)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12 (A&E)

UFO Conspiracies: Complete Season 1 (Science Channel)

October 2

Amazing Grace (2019)

October 3

Almost Family: Series Premiere (Fox])

October 4

Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Light as a Feather: Complete Season 2, Part 2 (Hulu Original)

Saints & Sinners: Complete Season 4 (Bounce TV)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing (2019)

October 5

Drunk History: Complete Season 6B (Comedy Central)

October 7

Kids Say the Darndest Things: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

Missing Link (2019)

October 9

Megan Leavey (2017)

October 11

The Bravest Knight: Complete Season 1B (Hulu Original)

Little Monsters (2019) (Hulu Original Movie)

Trespassers (2019)

October 13

The Last Face (2017)

October 14

Letterkenny: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)

Little Woods (2019)

October 17

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

October 18

Looking For Alaska: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Wounds (2019) (Hulu Original Movie)

October 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 7D (MTV)

The Ladybug (2018)

October 21

Fairy Tail: Complete Season 9C (Funimation)

October 22

Benjamin (2019)

October 23

Castle Rock: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

October 25

Zomboat!: Series Premiere (ITV)

October 26

Killing Zoe (1994)

What’s going

October 31

88 Minutes (2007)

American Hearts (1993)

Au Pair 3: Adventure in Paradise (2009)

Baby Boom (1987)

Beauty & the Briefcase (2010)

Breakable You (2018)

Breaking Away (1979)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Campus Confidential (2005)

Chinese Box (1997)

Cooties (2014)

Crimes of Fashion (2004)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Double Impact (1991)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drumline (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Fallen (2006)

Fan Girl (2015)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Holidays in Handcuffs (2007)

How to be a Latin Lover (2017)

Idiocracy (2006)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Joe (2014)

Kama Sutra (1997)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (2007)

My Fake Fiancé (2009)

My Future Boyfriend (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Pizza My Heart (2005)

Repentance (2013)

Revenge of the Bridesmaids (2010)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Teen Spirit (2011)

Three Days (2001)

Till Dad Do Us Part (2001)

Tracker (2011)

Unbreakable (2000)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)