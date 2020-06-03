Hulu launches several new programs in June, including the original movie “Shirley,” starring Elizabeth Moss as horror author Shirley Jackson; animated medieval comedy series “Crossing Swords,” with Nicholas Hoult; and “Love, Victor,” a series inspired by the movie “Love, Simon” and the novel it was based on.

Also coming to Hulu are “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks in an Oscar-nominated performance as Fred Rogers; the new remake of “Charlie’s Angels,” with Kristen Stewart; drama “Clemency,” with Alfre Woodard; documentaries “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” and “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”; and the new foodie series “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in June, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

The American President (1995)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cookout (2004)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)

The Tuxedo (2002)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

The Wood (1999)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6

The Appearance (2018)

June 7

Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (DreamWorks)

June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

June 10

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

June 12

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don’t: Series Premiere (ABC)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child’s Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

June 13

Eye in the Skye (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

June 15

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 16

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

June 17

Nostalgia (2018)

June 18

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

June 19

Love, Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart’s War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

June 21

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

June 22

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (2020)

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

June 29

Carrion (2020)

June 30

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That’s My Boy (2012)

What’s going

June 30

Aeon Flux (2005)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blue City (1986)

The Boost (1988)

The Conjuring (2013)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Foxfire (1996)

The Full Monty (1997)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

GoodFellas (1990)

The Green Mile (1999)

Grown Ups (2010)

House of D (2005)

I Am Legend (2007)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

The Mexican (2001)

Monster House (2006)

Phone Booth (2003)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

Repentance (2014)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)