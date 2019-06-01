June brings the debut of the much-awaited third season of Hulu’s Emmy-winning “The Handmaid’s Tale,” with Elisabeth Moss, and the Oscar-nominated political satire “Vice,” starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney.

Also coming in June is pop-music drama “Vox Lux,” with Natalie Portman; “Juliet, Naked,” with Chris O’Dowd, Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke; “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon; the documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth,” on sex therapist Ruth Westheimer; and the fourth and final season of SyFy’s “12 Monkeys.”

Older films include Roman Polanski’s “The Ghost Writer,” with Ewan McGregor and Pierce Brosnan; the Oscar-winning “Shakespeare in Love”; Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs”; William Friedkin’s “To Live and Die in L.A.”; and “Point Break,” with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

Among the titles leaving at the end of June are “Everything Must Go,” with Will Ferrell; David Cronenberg’s “Eastern Promises,” with Viggo Mortensen; Oscar-winning “Cold Mountain”; the Coen Brothers’ “Barton Fink”; the original stoner comedy “Up in Smoke”; and counterculture classic “Easy Rider.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in June, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

June 1

Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu Original)

100 Things to Do Before High School (2014)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

A Brilliant Young Mind (2015)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

American Loser (2007)

American Psycho (2000)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird! (1991)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Antitrust (2001)

Battle Ground (2013)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Best Player (2011)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (2010)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Burbs (1989)

Center Stage (2000)

Cougars, Inc. (2011)

The Crazies (2010)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Doors (1991)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dysfunktional Family (2003)

Emperor (2013)

Eulogy (2004)

Existenz (1999)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2 (1991)

Flawless (1999)

Fluke (1995)

Free Money (1998)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th — Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th — Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th — Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th — Part V: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th — Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th — Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th — Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Fun Size (2012)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Godsend (2004)

Hamlet (1990)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hitman (2007)

Independence Day (1996)

Italian for Beginners (2000)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jinxed (2013)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016)

Less Than Zero (1987)

Liar, Liar Vampire (2015)

The Letter (2012)

The Lonely Man (1956)

Lost and Delirious (2001)

The Mighty (1998)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Next Day Air (2009)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

NYC Underground (2013)

One Crazy Cruise (2015)

Patriot Games (1992)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

The People vs. George Lucas (2011)

Point Break (1991)

Poseidon (2006)

Private Parts (1997)

The Puffy Chair (2006)

Reindeer Games (2000)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Ride (2014)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again (2016)

Rounders (1998)

Rufus (2016)

Rufus 2 (2017)

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White (2005)

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock (2006)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Still Waiting (2009)

Straw Dogs (2011)

The Surrogate (1995)

To Live and Die in L.A. (1985)

Waiting … (2005)

Wonderland (2003)

June 3

The Weekly: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Vox Lux (2019)

June 4

District 9 (2009)

Jackass 3 (2010)

June 5

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

June 6

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

June 7

Into The Dark: They Come Knocking: Episode 9 Premiere (Hulu Original)

June 10

Vice (2019)

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell the Truth: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

June 11

I Still See You (2019)

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 16 Premiere (FOX)

June 13

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

First Responders Live: Series Premiere (FOX)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Series Premiere (ABC)

June 14

No Strings Attached (2010)

June 15

12 Monkeys: Season 4 (Syfy)

Highlander IV: Endgame (2000)

Marvin’s Room (1996)

Next Stop Wonderland (1998)

Tadpole (2000)

A Walk on the Moon (1999)

June 16

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Riveras: Season 3 (Telemundo)

June 17

Das Boot: Season 1 (Sonar)

June 18

Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Season 4 (Disney XD)

Grand Hotel: Series Premiere (ABC)

June 19

Good Trouble: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

June 21

Out of the Blue (2019)

Family Food Fight: Series Premiere (ABC)

Holey Moley: Series Premiere (ABC)

Reef Break: Series Premiere (ABC)

Spin the Wheel: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Wall: Series Premiere (NBC)

June 24

Hurley (2019)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

June 28

Diane (2019)

June 29

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

June 30

True Grit (2010)

What’s going

Leaving June 30

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

20 Weeks (2017)

27 Alien Encounters (2016)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

American Ghost Hunter (2010)

American Meth (2008)

Bakery in Brooklyn (2016)

Barton Fink (1991)

Beowulf (2007)

Bible Conspiracies (2017)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Blow (2001)

Blown Away (1994)

Bounce (2000)

Christmas Crush (2013)

Christmas in Wonderland (2007)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Cropsey (2009)

Darkness (2002)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dear Santa (2011)

Double Team (1997)

Dragonslayer (1981)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Easy Rider (1969)

Everything Must Go (2011)

Gamer (2009)

Happy Feet (2006)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Killer Legends (2014)

Liberty Stands Still (2002)

License to Drive (1988)

Like Mike (2002)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Penelope (2008)

Primal Fear (1996)

Project Nim (2011)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Soldiers of the Damned (2015)

Stories We Tell (2013)

Sunshine Cleaning (2009)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Undisputed (2002)

Uninvited Guest (1999)

Up in Smoke (1978)

White Noise (2005)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)