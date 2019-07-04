More than a decade after ending its three-season run, Hulu brings “Veronica Mars” back for a new fourth season with Kristen Bell as the no-longer-in-high-school detective solving mysteries in her California town of Neptune. And if you want to revisit the original episodes, Hulu offers the first three seasons starting July 1.

Hulu also presents “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” a new romantic comedy series developed by Mindy Kaling (inspired by the hit movie) and starring Nathalie Emmanuel (of “Game of Thrones”) and Andie MacDowell, and new seasons of the Hulu Originals “Harlots” and “Light as a Feather.”

Also debuting in July are the new documentaries “Apollo 11,” about the first space mission to land men on the moon, and “The Brink,” about former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon. Plus: foreign films “The Wave” from Norway, “Woman at War” from Iceland and “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” from South Korea.

Older titles arriving in July include Ben Affleck’s “Gone Baby Gone”; coming-of-age comedy “Superbad”; Steven Spielberg’s “Minority Report,” with Tom Cruise; Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs”; the original “Child’s Play”; French dramas “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” and “Dans Paris”; thriller “The Housemaid,” from South Korea; and Oscar-nominated Chinese action drama “Hero,” with Jet Li.

Among the titles leaving Hulu at the end of July are the horror-comedy “Zombieland”; “Chocolat,” with Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp; “Kindergarten Cop,” with Arnold Schwarzenegger; and iconic ’80s films “Fatal Attraction,” “Flashdance” and “Black Rain.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in July, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

July 1

88 Minutes (2007)

Accomplices (2010)

Airplane! (1980)

Airplanes II: The Sequel (1982)

American Gun (2005)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Antiviral (2013)

The Appeared (2009)

Apres Lui (2008)

Arbitrage (2012)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Astro Boy (2009)

Bad Lieutenant (1992)

Bad Santa (2003)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Beyond the Gates (of Hell) (2016)

Big Fish (2003)

Brotherhood of Justice (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bunny and the Bull (2010)

The Chateau (2001)

The Childhood of a Leader (2016)

Child’s Play (1988)

Coffin Rock (2009)

Con Air (1997)

Cooties (2014)

CSA: Confederate States of America (2005)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

Dans Paris (2006)

Death Bell (2009)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Endless Love (1981)

Errors of the Human Body (2013)

Evolution (2015)

Fainheart (2008)

Fighter (2007)

The First Wives Club (1996)

Gangster No. 1 (2000)

The Girl Under the Waves (2001)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Good Time Max (2008)

Hard Candy (2006)

Hellions (2015)

Hero (“Ying Xiong”) (2002)

Home of the Brave (2006)

Honey 2 (20111)

The Housemaid (2011)

The Human Stain (2003)

I Remember You (2017)

The Imperialists are Still Alive (2011)

Into The Blue (2005)

Into The Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

Johnny Mad Dog (2010)

Killing them Safely (2015)

King Kong (2005)

The Last Days (2014)

Leaving (2010)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

A Little Princess (1995)

Man About Town (2006)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Manglehorn (2015)

Married to the Mob (1988)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Myth of the American Sleepover (2011)

No One Knows about Persian Cats (2010)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Operation Condor (1991)

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)

The Overbrook Brothers (2010)

Paper Covers Rock (2009)

Paranoid Park (2008)

The Panic in Needle Park (1971)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Princess of Montpensier (2011)

Primal (2011)

Prime (2005)

Proof (2005)

Pumpkin (2002)

Puzzle (2011)

The Quiet American (2002)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Rain (2009)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rules of Attraction (2002)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Running Scared (1986)

Sangre de mi Sangre (2008)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Sling Blade (1996)

Someone Else (2009)

Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary (2010)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Stalked By My Patients (2018)

Stigmata (1999)

Stung (2015)

Superbad (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Swingers (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Sum of all Fears (2002)

Terror in the Woods (2018)

The Time that Remains (2011)

Thomas in Love (2001)

Traitor (2008)

Turtles Can Fly (2004)

The Uninvited (2009)

Unmade Beds (2009)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Vampires (2011)

Veronica Mars: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Warner Bros)

Vincere (2010)

Walk Away Renee (2012)

We Are What We Are (2011)

White Night Wedding (2008)

With a Friend like Harry (2000)

Women of Brewster Place (1989)

The Wraith (1987)

A Year Ago in Winter (2008)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 (History Channel)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Complete Season 2 (History Channel)

Grace vs. Abrams: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Killer in Plain Sight: Complete Season 1 (Content Media)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 2 (History Channel)

Nightwatch Nation: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Project Runway: Complete Season 12 (Lifetime)

The Universe: Complete Seasons 4-6 (History Channel)

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: Series Premiere (FOX)

July 2

The Last Word (2017)

July 3

Phoenix (1998)

July 4

The Brink (2019)

Into The Dark: Culture Shock: Episode 10 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Woman at War (2018)

July 5

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Amazing World of Gumball: Complete Season 6 (Cartoon Network)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 13 (FX)

The Venture Bros.: Complete Season 7 (Adult Swim)

July 7

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

July 10

Witness Protection (2008)

Harlots: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bring the Funny: Series Premiere (NBC)

July 12

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

July 13

Clique: Complete Season 2 (All3 Media)

July 15

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Complete Seasons 17-18 (HGTV)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 6-7 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 30-31 (Food Network)

Cold Valley: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 11-12 (IDTV)

Food Paradise: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 8 (IDTV)

How The Universe Works: Complete Seasons 3-6 (Discovery Channel)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Killer Unknown: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Love It or List It: Complete Seasons 12-13 (HGTV)

Mythbusters: Complete Season 20 (Discovery Channel)

Mythbusters Jr: Complete Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Science Channel)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 15-16 (TLC)

Secret Space Escapes: Complete Season 1 (Science Channel)

Shark week 2017: Complete Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Your Worst Nightmare: Complete Seasons 4-5 (IDTV)

July 18

The Last Man (2019)

July 19

Tokyo Ghoul: Complete Season 3A (dubbed; Funimation)

July 20

Apollo 11 (2019)

July 21

The Wave (2015)

July 22

Time Freak (2019)

July 23

Planet 51 (2009)

July 26

Light as a Feather: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Power: Complete Season 5 (Starz)

Veronica Mars: Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

I Trapped the Devil (2019)

The Field Guide to Evil (2019)

July 29

After Darkness (2018)

July 30

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

July 31

Four Weddings and a Funeral: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018)

Dior and I (2015)

What’s going

Leaving July 31

The Art of the Game (2018)

Bait Shop (2008)

Billboard Dad (1998)

Black Rain (1989)

Bluefin (2016)

Bully (2001)

Capote (2005)

Chocolat (2000)

A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati (2017)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Flashdance (1983)

Ground Control (1998)

Harsh Times (2006)

Hoodlum (1997)

Imagine Me and You (2005)

Ironweed (1987)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Larger than Life (1996)

Le Divorce (2002)

Made (2001)

Major League (1989)

Mermaids (1990)

My Five Wives (2000)

Nick of Time (1995)

Patriot Games (1992)

Passport to Paris (1999)

Possums (1998)

Rollerball (2002)

Rollerball (1975)

The Sicilian (1987)

Star Kid (1998)

Switching Goals (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her (2001)

Thirteen (2003)

Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)

Under Siege (1992)

Zombieland (2009)