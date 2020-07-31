Hulu takes on the world we live in with “Love in the Time of Corona,” a four-part quarantine romance series from Freeform with an ensemble that includes Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. It debuts on Hulu in August along with the third season of the time-travel dance drama “Find Me in Paris.”

Also arriving in August is “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson, the live-action feature “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” with Isabela Merced, and the feature comedy “The Binge,” with Vince Vaughn (debuting directly to Hulu), plus new seasons of network shows “Blindspot” and the sitcom “Mom.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in August, and what’s leaving. (Day-after network debut showings are in italics)

(Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice. Dates are subject to change without notice.)

Coming to Hulu in August

August 1

Monchhichi: Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

A Good Woman (2006)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were the World Mine (2008)

August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

August 7

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

August 11

Alive and Kicking (2016)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

August 14

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019)

August 15

A Crime to Remember: Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina on the Coast: Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Season 129 – 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Season 16 (Food Network)

August 16

Behind You (2020)

August 18

The Cup (2012)

August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

August 21

Find Me in Paris: Season 3 (Hulu Original)

August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

August 23

Blindspot: Season 5 (NBC)

August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

August 26

Mom: Season 7 (CBS)

August 28

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

Leaving Hulu in August

Leaving August 31

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The American President (1995)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Child’s Play (1988)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Cookout (2004)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Dave (1993)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Hud (1963)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Molly (1999)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

Trade (2007)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz (1974)