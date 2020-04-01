Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” the South Korean social satire that won four Academy Awards, and “Mrs. America,” the FX on Hulu limited series about the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s starring Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly and Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, debut on Hulu in April.

Also coming are the animated adventure “Abominable“; indie horror film “Little Joe,” with Emily Beecham and Ben Whishaw; and documentary “Cunningham,” on the iconic choreographer Merce Cunningham.

Streaming TV includes the final season of “Future Man,” as well as streams of the ABC revival of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?,” the romantic comedy “Baker and the Beauty,” and the new seasons of the FX comedy series “What We Do in the Shadows” and reality show “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart,” with episodes streaming a day after their respective network debuts.

Older films arriving in April include “The Messenger,” with Woody Harrelson; adolescent vampire thriller “Let Me In”; the original “Spider-Man,” with Tobey Maguire; “Risky Business,” with Tom Cruise; Mel Brook’s classic Western spoof “Blazing Saddles”; and Oscar winner “Hud,” with Paul Newman.

Here’s what’s arriving on the service in April, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27-29 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16-18 (Food Network)

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

April 8

Parasite (2019)

April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

April 14

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)

Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Vault (2019)

Unlocked (2017)

April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

A Teacher (2013)

The Messenger (2009)

April 16

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind of Murder (2016)

April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

April 23

Cunningham (2019)

April 24

Abominable (2019)

April 29

Footloose (2011)

April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special (NBC)

What’s going

April 30

28 Days Later (2003)

American Buffalo (1996)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cinderfella (1960)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

John Q (2002)

Judgment Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Lord of War (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

The Patsy (1964)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

Still Smokin’ (1983)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Vegas Vacation (1997)