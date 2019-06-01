The all-star cast of “Big Little Lies” adds another powerhouse to the screen: Meryl Streep arrives to take on Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. Andrea Arnold directs all seven episodes of the second season of series.

Also debuting in June: the new original series “Euphoria,” starring Zendaya; and “Years and Years,” a BBC coproduction created by Russell T. Davies and starring Emma Thompson, Russell Tovey and Rory Kinnear.

Plus: the new remake of “A Star Is Born,” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, which took home the Oscar for best original song; “The Old Man & the Gun,” with Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek; “Bad Times at the El Royale,” with Jeff Bridges and Jon Hamm; and Clint Eastwood’s “The 15:17 to Paris.”

Older films returning to HBO include “Steve Jobs,” with Michael Fassbender; the 2010 version of “Robin Hood,” with Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett; “The Station Agent,” with Peter Dinklage; and Sam Raimi’s “Darkman,” with Liam Neeson.

Among the films leaving at the end of June are “Tomb Raider,” “Jupiter Ascending,” “Love, Simon,” “Fifty Shades Freed” and “There’s Something About Mary.”

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand in June — original programming, first-run movies, and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving.

Advertising

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Original programming

The Cold Blue (6/6)

Ice on Fire (6/11)

Jerry Garcia: It’s Not My Weekend (6/14)

Wig (6/18)

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality (6/26)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (6/29)

Series premieres

Axios: Season 2 Premiere (6/2)

Big Little Lies: Season 2 (6/9)

El Jardin Bronce: Season 2 Premiere (6/9)

Los Espookys: Series Premiere (6/14)

Euphoria: Series Premiere (6/16)

Years and Years: Series Premiere (6/24)

Series finales

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas: Season 2 Finale (6/7)

Chernobyl: Miniseries Finale (6/3)

Gentleman Jack: Series Finale (6/10)

Theatrical premieres

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018, 6/1)

The 15:17 to Paris (2018, 6/4)

A Star is Born (2018, 6/8)

The Hate U Give (2018, 6/15)

The Old Man & The Gun (2018, 6/22)

Robin Hood (2018, 6/29)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

Carro (2018, 6/1)

Petra (2018, 6/7)

Los Silencios (aka The Silences) (2018, 6/14)

Somos calentura (aka We Are The Heat) (2019, 6/21)

Starting June 1

Beerfest (2006)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Darkman (1990)

Darkman II: The Return of Durant (1996)

Darkman III: Die Darkman Die (1996)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Down to You (2000)

Funny Games (2008)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

High Crimes (2002)

The Invasion (2007)

Joe Somebody (2001)

Legend (2010)

Macgruber (Extended Version) (2010)

Only the Lonely (1991)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Robin Hood (2010)

Snow Angels (2008)

Sprung (1997)

Steve Jobs (2015)

The Siege (1998)

The Station Agent (2003)

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Young Adam (2004)

What’s going

Ending June 13

The Layover (2016)

June 16

Altitude (2017)

First Kill (2017)

June 19

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

June 30

Against the Ropes (2004)

Big Fish (2003)

Bootmen (2000)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

The Cooler (2003)

Cop Out (2010)

Dave (1993)

Fifty Shades Freed (Extended Version) (2018)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

The Human Stain (2003)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Light It Up (1999)

The Losers (2010)

Love, Simon (2018)

Mystery, Alaska (1999)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Perfect Score (2004)

Pirate Radio (2009)

Self/Less (2015)

The Statement (2003)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Tomb Raider (2018)