“Bohemian Rhapsody,” starring Rami Malek in an Oscar-winning performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and Damien Chazelle’s “First Man,” with Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, come to HBO in July, along with the “Harry Potter” spinoff “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and thrillers “Red Sparrow,” with Jennifer Lawrence, and “Thoroughbreds,” with Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy.

HBO originals arriving in July are the independent thriller “Share,” coming from the Sundance Film Festival; the original documentaries “I Love You, Now Die” and “Who Killed Garrett Phillips?”; and the third season of “Divorce.”

Older films returning to HBO include the superhero spectacle “Justice League”; animated comedy “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit”; “Notting Hill,” with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant; and the original 1962 classic “The Manchurian Candidate.”

Among the films leaving at the end of July are Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One”; Oscar-nominated animated adventure “Isle of Dogs”; comedies “Blockers” and “Life of the Party”; “In the Valley of Elah,” with Tommy Lee Jones; “Collateral,” with Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx; and Woody Allen’s “Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO on Demand in July — original programming, first-run movies, and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving.

Coming up

Theatrical premieres

Victor Crowley (2017) (7/1)

American Nightmares (2018) (7/1)

Thoroughbreds (2017) (7/5)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) (7/6)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) (7/13)

First Man (2018) (7/20)

Red Sparrow (2018) (7/23)

Widows (2018) (7/27)

Original programming

Hackerville (7/1)

I Love You, Now Die, Part 1 (7/9)

I Love You, Now Die, Part 2 (7/10)

From the Earth to the Moon (7/15)

Behind Closed Doors, Part 1 (7/16)

Behind Closed Doors, Part 2 (7/17)

Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, Part 1 (7/23)

Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, Part 2 (7/24)

HBO First Look: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (7/26)

Share (7/27)

Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist (7/31)

Series premieres

Divorce: Season 3 Premiere (7/1)

Series finales

Sesame Street: Season 49 Finale (7/13)

Los Espookys: Season 1 Finale (7/19)

Big Little Lies: Season 2 Finale (7/21)

Years and Years: Miniseries Finale (7/29)

El Jardin de Bronce: Season 2 Finale (7/29)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

El Astronauta (aka The Astronaut, 2018) (7/1)

My Name Is Maria De Jesus (2017) (7/1)

Yo Soy Taino (aka I Am Taino) (2019) (7/1)

Lino, una aventura de siete vidas (2017) (7/5)

A Boy Called Sailboat (2018) (7/12)

Miriam Miente (aka Miriam Lies; 2018 (7/19)

Natacha (2017) (7/26)

Starting July 1

The A-Team (extended version)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

An Ideal Husband (1999)

By the Sea (2015)

Cyrus (2010)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Doppelganger (1993)

Elektra (Director’s Cut) (2005)

The Hoax (2006)

I, Robot (2004)

Justice League (2017)

Keeping Up with the Steins (2006)

Little Fockers (2010)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

The Mother (2003)

Mr. Right (2005)

MXP: Most Xtreme Primate (2004)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Ring Two (Extended Version) (2005)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018)

Term Life (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

When We Were Kings (1996)

Without a Paddle (2004)

What’s going

Ending July 31

The American President (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Blockers (2018)

Collateral (2004)

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Ideal Home (2018)

In the Name of the Father (1993)

In the Valley of Elah (2007)

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Life of the Party (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

The Outsiders (1983)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Ready Player One (2018)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Secret Window (2004)

Spies Like Us (1985)

Striptease (Unrated Version) (1996)

Traffik (2018)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

You Got Served (2004)