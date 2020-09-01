In September, Amazon launches its new original series “Utopia,” a conspiracy thriller in a comic-book world; the documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” which examines the issue of voter suppression; and the second season of the hit superhero series “The Boys,” now with its own weekly aftershow.

New movies include “Judy,” featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Renée Zellweger; the action thriller “Gemini Man,” with Will Smith battling himself; and animated “The Addams Family.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

September 1

Movies

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder’s Guide to Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted to Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense of the Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don’t Talk to Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

I’d Like To Be Alone Now (2019)

I’m Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003

Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lord Love a Duck (1966)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe and Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way to Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Dunning Man (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Thing (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep the Light (2018)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

Series (through September only)

A Chef’s Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Stuck With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Wrong Man: Season 1 (STARZ)

September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

September 4

The Boys: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series

Dino Dana The Movie — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

September 16

Blackbird (2020)

September 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

September 22

The Addams Family (2019)

September 25

Judy (2019)

Utopia: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

September 28

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit The Viper (2020)

September 29

Trauma Center (2019)