The new series “Undone” uses animation to explore a young woman’s ability to travel through time and space after an accident gives her visions of her late father. The Emmy-winning Amazon Original series “Transparent” comes to a conclusion with a musical finale in September.

Also arriving in September is the 2014 giant monster movie hit “Godzilla”; the third season of the British historical drama “Victoria”; and “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.” Older films include the animated comedy “Rango”; cult science-fiction film “The Fifth Element,” with Bruce Willis; and the Iranian drama “Manuscripts Don’t Burn.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

September 1

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Boy (2010)

The Bog Creatures (2003)

The Collectors (1999)

Computer Chess (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Far from Home (2014)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Firstborn (1984)

Flashback (1990)

Godzilla (2014)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

The Hills Have Eyes Part II (2006)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Jack Frost (1998)

Kicking the Dog (2009)

Klip / Clip (2012)

Korkoro (2009)

La Maison de la radio (2013)

Looking Glass (2018)

The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby (2011)

Manuscripts Don’t Burn (2013)

Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter (2014)

Music from the Big House (2010)

Naples ’44 (2016)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat (2012)

Parting Glances (1986)

The Penguin Counters (2017)

Pirate Radio (2009)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Sacred Ground (1983)

She Must Be Seeing Things (1987)

Successive Slidings of Pleasure (1974)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Surviving Progress (2011)

Ten Dead Men (2008)

This Ain’t No Mouse Music (2013)

Top of the Food Chain (1999)

Top Spin (2014)

The Uninvited (2009)

Vito (2011)

Za Ji Wang Ming Dui (1979)

September 3

Victoria: Season 3

September 13

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos (Amazon Original)

Undone (Amazon Original)

September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

September 27

Rango (2011)

Transparent Musicale Finale (Amazon Original)