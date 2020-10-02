Simon Pegg and Nick Frost present their new supernatural comedy series “Truth Seekers” in October.

Also debuting is the award-winning documentary “Time,” which follows Sibil Fox Richardson as she fights for the release of her husband, Rob, who is serving a 60-year prison sentence; a production of the Broadway show “What the Constitution Means to Me“; the science-fiction action thriller “Terminator: Dark Fate,” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton; and the fourth and final season of “Mr. Robot.”

And for one month only, you can stream the Showtime miniseries “The Loudest Voice,” starring Russel Crowe as Fox News founder Roger Ailes, and the debut season of the Australian crime series “Mystery Road,” with Jay Pedersen and Judy Davis.

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in October. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

October 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

The Big Hit (1998)

Blood Ties (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

The Gambler Wore a Gun (1961)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose for a Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Pianist (2003)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Series (available for a month only):

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

October 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special — Amazon Original Special

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 — Amazon Original Special

October 6

Black Box — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Lie — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Mr. Robot: Season 4

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

October 8

Archive (2020)

October 9

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers — Amazon Original Series

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

October 10

Jack and Jill (2011)

October 13

Evil Eye — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Nocturne — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

October 14

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

October 15

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire (2019)

October 16

Time — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

What the Constitution Means to Me — Amazon Original Special

October 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

October 23

Mirzapur: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series

October 26

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

October 27

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

October 29

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

October 30

Truth Seekers: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series:

October 31

I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015)

Date to be announced

Sons of the Soil: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series