“Bombshell,” the story of the Fox News sexual abuse scandal which earned Oscar nominations for stars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, comes to Amazon Prime Video in November along with the Amazon Original features including “Uncle Frank,” a road movie from filmmaker Alan Ball starring Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis, and “Small Axe,” an anthology of five original films set over two decades in London’s West Indian community from director Steve McQueen.

Original streaming TV includes the competition series “The Pack,” which pits 12 teams of dogs and their humans on a global adventure, and “James May: Oh Cook,” a cooking series with the “Top Gear” and “The Grand Tour” host. Amazon also picks up the YouTube original “Wayne” with Mark McKenna, and the young adult spy series “Alex Rider,” based on the books by Anthony Horowitz about a teenage agent, comes to Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV.

Other movies coming to Amazon in November include “Most Wanted” with Josh Hartnett, “The Expendables” and sequels with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, and the Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” and Amazon also adds the complete runs of the TV sitcoms “Community” and “Scrubs.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in November.

Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Advertising

November 1

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Majestic Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008)

Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

Series (Available for the month of November only)

America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

November 3

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

November 4

Blue Story (2020)

November 6

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

El Presidente: Season 1 (English Dub) (Amazon Original Series)

Ferro: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

Wayne: Season 1 (Amazon Presents)

November 7

Retaliation (2017)

November 8

Community: Seasons 1-6

November 11

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

November 13

Alex Rider: Season 1 (IMDb TV Original)

James May: Oh Cook: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

American Horror Story: 1984 (Season 9)

The Ride (2018)

November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

November 15

12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

November 18

Body Cam (2020)

November 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)

Small Axe: Limited Series (Amazon Original Series)

The Pack: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

November 21

Most Wanted (2020)

November 25

Uncle Frank (Amazon Original Movie) (2020)

November 26

Bombshell (2019)

November 27

Life in a Year (2020)