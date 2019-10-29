The Amazon Original movie “The Report” — a drama about the investigation into the government-sanctioned torture of terrorist suspects after 9/11 starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm — comes to Amazon Prime Video weeks after hitting theaters.

Also new is the Amazon Original series “The Feed,” a science-fiction thriller starring David Thewlis as the inventor of a device that plugs the web directly into people’s brains, along with the acclaimed comedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” featuring Jillian Bell.

The second season of the Amazon Original series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” with John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce, debuts. Plus: the fourth and final season of “The Man in the High Castle”; the comedy “Instant Family,” with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne; “Creed II,” with Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone; Christmas zombie comedy “Anna and the Apocalypse,” from England; and the award-winning documentary “One Child Nation,” about the untold history of China’s disastrous one-child policy.

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in November. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

November 1

Bad Santa (2003)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Chinatown (1974)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. No (1962)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask (1972)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire with Fire (2012)

The Firm (1993)

Flashdance (1983)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Freelancers (2012)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Gloria (English Subtitled) (2014)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Kingpin (1996)

License To Kill (1989)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Live And Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Overlord (2018)

Reds (1981)

The Ring (2002)

Save the Last Dance 2 (2006)

Soapdish (1991)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Summer’s Moon (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Training Day (2001)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

A View To A Kill (1985)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 2 (Amazon Original series)

L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie (2019; Amazon Original kids special)

November 6

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

November 7

Thursday Night Football: Chargers @ Raiders (NFL)

November 8

One Child Nation (2019; Amazon Original movie)

November 13

Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

Romans (2017)

November 14

Instant Family (2018)

The Souvenir (2019)

Thursday Night Football: Steelers @ Browns (NFL)

November 15

Creed II (2018)

The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 (Amazon Original series)

November 19

Bottom of the 9th (2019)

November 20

The Fanatic (2019)

November 21

Thursday Night Football: Colts @ Texans (NFL)

November 22

Costume Quest: Christmas Special (Amazon Original series)

November 29

The Report (2019; Amazon Original movie)

November 30

Low Tide (2019)

Date to be announced

Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019; Amazon Original movie)

The Feed: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)