“Rocketman,” a musical retelling of the life of Elton John starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell, will debut for Amazon Prime subscribers in May, along with “The Goldfinch,” an adaptation of the Donna Tartt novel with Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman and Jeffrey Wright.

Also coming next month are two new original series: “Upload,” a science-fiction satire from Greg Daniels (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”), and the nonfiction series “The Last Narc,” about the most notorious murder in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Also coming: comedy “The Hustle,“ with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson; drama “Trial by Fire,” with Laura Dern; Amazon Original movie “Seberg,” with Kristen Stewart as American actress Jean Seberg; new seasons of “Homecoming” and British shows “Poldark” and “The Durrells”; the complete run of the hit spy series “Alias,” with Jennifer Garner; and a stand-up comedy special with Jimmy O. Yang.

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in May. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

May 1

Movies:

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop and Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths in the Cat’s Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Series:

Upload: Season 1 — Amazon Original series

Available for the month of May only:

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

May 3

The Durrells: Season 4

May 7

The Hustle (2019)

May 8

The Goldfinch — Amazon Original movie (2019)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal — Amazon Original special

May 10

Jack and Jill (2011)

May 11

Alias: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Seberg — Amazon Original movie (2019)

The Last Narc: Season 1 — Amazon Original series

May 17

Poldark: Season 5

May 19

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

May 22

Rocketman (2019)

Homecoming: Season 2 — Amazon Original series

May 23

Come to Daddy (2020)

May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 29

The Vast of Night — Amazon Original movie (2020)

Date to be announced May 2020

Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2A — Amazon Original series