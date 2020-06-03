The hijacking thriller “7500,” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as an airline pilot under siege, debuts on Amazon Prime Video in June. Other streaming premieres include the hit big-screen murder mystery “Knives Out”; killer-alligator survival thriller “Crawl”; the darkly comic action thriller “Guns Akimbo,” with Daniel Radcliffe; and the horror movie remake “Child’s Play,” with Aubrey Plaza.

June also brings new episodes of the weekly documentary series “Regular Heroes”; a new season of the kids show “Pete the Cat”; a stand-up comedy special featuring Gina Brillon; the big-screen adaptation of the beloved storybook “Where the Wild Things Are”; and “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” with Tom Cruise.

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in June. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

June 1

Movies:

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Series (available for one month only):

Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 3

Takers (2010)

June 5

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) — Amazon Original special

June 7

Equilibrium (2002)

June 12

Child’s Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

June 15

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 18

Crawl (2019)

June 19

7500 (2019) — Amazon Original movie

June 21

Life in Pieces: Seasons 1-4

June 26

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 — Amazon Original series

June 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 30

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)