“Vivarium,” the acclaimed mystery thriller with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots that debuted directly to VOD after the shutdown of cinemas, and the biographical drama “Radioactive,” starring Rosamund Pike as physicist and chemist Marie Curie, arrive on Amazon Prime Video in July.

Also coming in July are new seasons of the Prime Video originals “Hanna” and “Absentia” and the cable crime drama “Animal Kingdom”; the documentary “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love”; new episodes of the animated children’s show “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”; and the complete run of the Freeform family drama “The Fosters.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in July. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

July 1

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye for An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

The Bounty (1984)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

Flashback (1990)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)

Iron Eagle IV — On the Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In the Evening (2007)

Suits: Season 9

Available for the month of July only:

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

July 3

Hanna: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series

July 6

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7

The Tourist (2010)

July 11

Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

July 17

Absentia: Season 3 — Amazon Original Series

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

July 24

Radioactive (2019) — Amazon Original Movie

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist — Amazon Original Special

July 27

Good Deeds (2012)

July 29

Animal Kingdom: Season 4