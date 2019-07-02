Amazon Prime Video launches “The Boys,” a new series about a group that fights back against the abuses of superpowered beings treated as heroes, and premieres the Amazon Studios movie “Peterloo,” from director Mike Leigh in July.

Also arriving in July are the thriller “Serenity,” with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway; historical drama “Marshall,” with Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall; the new “Hellboy,” with David Harbour; and the offbeat mystery “Under the Silver Lake,” with Andrew Garfield and Riley Keogh. Plus: new seasons of “Comicstaan” and “Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny.”

Older films coming next month include Ben Affleck’s “Gone Baby Gone”; “Twelve Monkeys,” with Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt; “Dumb and Dumber,” with Jim Carrey; and the horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in July. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

July 1

Under the Silver Lake (2019)

July 2

Phoenix (2014)

July 3

Peterloo (Amazon Original movie)

July 5

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny S1B (Amazon Original series)

July 7

Marshall (2017)

July 9

Witless Protections (2008)

July 10

Trapped: Season 2

July 12

Comicstaan: Season 2 (Amazon Original series)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

July 13

Never Grow Old (2019)

July 14

No Vacancy (1999)

Tabaluga (2018)

July 15

Love Happens (2009)

July 19

All or Nothing: Season 4 (Amazon Original series)

Trading Paint (2019)

July 21

Time Freak (2018)

July 23

Serenity (2019)

Hellboy (2019)

July 26

The Boys: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)

Dino Dan: Season 3 (Amazon Original series)

July 27

A Vigilante (2019)

July 28

After Darkness (2018)

July 29

The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)

July 31

Arctic (2018)

American Heart (1992)

Chinese Box (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Hackers (1995)

Ingenious (2009)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

The Rainmaker (1997)

Rat Race (2001)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Tracker (2010)

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)