Rachel Brosnahan takes a detour from her hit comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with “I’m Your Woman,” a crime thriller that skips theaters to debut directly to streaming. It’s one of a trio of Amazon Studio features debuting directly on Amazon Prime in December, along with the dramas “Sylvie’s Love,” with Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, and “Sound of Metal,” with Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke.

Other features making their streaming debuts are “Blackbird,” with Susan Sarandon, and “Valley Girl,” the musical remake of the 1983 cult comedy.

Streaming TV includes the thriller “The Wilds,” a twist on “Lost” with a castaway group of teenage girls; the fifth season of the epic science-fiction drama “The Expanse“; and “The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt,” with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. Plus: the complete runs of the TV sitcoms “Mad About You” and “The Bernie Mac Show.”

Amazon Prime rings in the New Year with the comedy special “Yearly Departed,” featuring Phoebe Robinson, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, Ziwe, Natasha Leggero, Patti Harrison and Brosnahan.

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in December. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

December 1

Movies

2012 (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

A League of Their Own (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Assassin of Youth (1938)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost Town (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

Hot Air (2019)

Into the Blue (2005)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Outlaw’s Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Spanglish (2004)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The King’s Speech (2010)

The Natural (1984)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Year One (2009)



Available for the month of December only:

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

Los Rodriguez el más allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Series (available for the month of December only):

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Living)

L Word Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Living)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

December 4

*Sound of Metal — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

*I’m Your Woman — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

*The Wilds — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Clifford the Big Red Dog — Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 16

*The Expanse — Amazon Original Series: Season 5

December 17

La Pachanga (1958)

December 18

Blackbird (2020)

*The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt — Amazon Original Special

December 23

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Someone Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017)

December 25

*Sylvie’s Love — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Soldiers Of Fortune (2012)

December 27

The House Sitter (2016)

December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

December 30

*Yearly Departed — Amazon Original Special

December 31

Supervized (2019)