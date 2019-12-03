The third season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” starring Rachel Brosnahan as a comedian pushing the envelope in 1950s New York, and the fourth season of the acclaimed science-fiction space epic “The Expanse,” which Amazon picked up after Syfy canceled it, debut on Amazon Prime Video in December.

Movies debuting during the month include the American indie drama “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” which won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival; Victorian-era aviation adventure “The Aeronauts,” with Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne (it opens in Seattle-area theaters Dec. 6); Transformers spinoff “Bumblebee,” with Hailee Steinfeld; comedy “What Men Want,” with Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan; and the animated feature “Wonder Park.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in December. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

December 1

A Better Life (2011)

Almost Famous (2000)

Bug (1975)

Footloose (1984)

Hamlet (1990)

Hancock (2008)

Havana Motor Club (2015)

In Secret (2014)

Out of Time (2003)

Phase IV (1974)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Aviator (2004)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Spirit (2008)

The Winning Season (2010)

December 3

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

December 5

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys @ Bears (NFL)

December 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 — Amazon Original series

Clifford: Season 1A — Amazon Original series

Inside Edge: Season 2 — Amazon Original series

December 9

Light of My Life (2019)

December 11

Fast Color (2019)

December 12

Thursday Night Football: Jets @ Ravens (NFL)

December 13

Bumblebee (2018)

The Expanse: Season 4 — Amazon Original series

December 18

The Kid (2019)

December 20

The Aeronauts — Amazon Original movie

The Wedding Year (2019)

December 21

The Kill Team (2019)

December 25

Night Hunter (2019)

December 30

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

What Men Want (2019)

Wonder Park (2019)

December 31

Man on the Moon (1999)

December TBA

LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 2 — Amazon Original series