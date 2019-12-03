The third season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” starring Rachel Brosnahan as a comedian pushing the envelope in 1950s New York, and the fourth season of the acclaimed science-fiction space epic “The Expanse,” which Amazon picked up after Syfy canceled it, debut on Amazon Prime Video in December.
Movies debuting during the month include the American indie drama “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” which won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival; Victorian-era aviation adventure “The Aeronauts,” with Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne (it opens in Seattle-area theaters Dec. 6); Transformers spinoff “Bumblebee,” with Hailee Steinfeld; comedy “What Men Want,” with Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan; and the animated feature “Wonder Park.”
Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in December. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
December 1
A Better Life (2011)
Almost Famous (2000)
Bug (1975)
Footloose (1984)
Hamlet (1990)
Hancock (2008)
Havana Motor Club (2015)
In Secret (2014)
Out of Time (2003)
Phase IV (1974)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
The Aviator (2004)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Spirit (2008)
The Winning Season (2010)
December 3
My Boss’s Daughter (2003)
December 5
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
Thursday Night Football: Cowboys @ Bears (NFL)
December 6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 — Amazon Original series
Clifford: Season 1A — Amazon Original series
Inside Edge: Season 2 — Amazon Original series
December 9
Light of My Life (2019)
December 11
Fast Color (2019)
December 12
Thursday Night Football: Jets @ Ravens (NFL)
December 13
Bumblebee (2018)
The Expanse: Season 4 — Amazon Original series
December 18
The Kid (2019)
December 20
The Aeronauts — Amazon Original movie
The Wedding Year (2019)
December 21
The Kill Team (2019)
December 25
Night Hunter (2019)
December 30
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
What Men Want (2019)
Wonder Park (2019)
December 31
Man on the Moon (1999)
December TBA
LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 2 — Amazon Original series
