Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August are the feature films “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson, the live-action feature “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” with Isabela Merced, and the Amazon Original movie “Chemical Hearts” from producer/star Lili Reinhart and the director of “Southside With You,” Richard Tanne.
Streaming TV includes the reality competition series “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji,” new seasons of the kids shows “Jessy & Nessy” and “Clifford,” and “Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys,” an aftershow devoted to the hit Amazon Prime Original series hosted by Aisha Tyler that kicks off with a look back at the first season (in anticipation of the second season launch in September).
Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in August.
August 1
Movies
3:10 To Yuma (2007)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Inception (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Spare Parts (2015)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Holiday (2006)
Top Gun (1986)
Series (available for the month of August only)
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
August 3
Dora and the Lost City Of Gold (2019)
August 5
Arkansas (2020)
August 6
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
August 7
Jessy & Nessy — Amazon Original Series: Season 1B
August 10
Capone (2020)
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2019)
August 14
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
Master (2017)
World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji — Amazon Original Series: Season 1
August 18
The Cup (2012)
August 21
Chemical Hearts (2020) — Amazon Original Movie
Clifford — Amazon Original Series: Season 2B
August 22
The Legion (2020)
August 28
Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys — Amazon Original Special
August 31
Primal (2019)
The Courier (2019)
Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.