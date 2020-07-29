Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August are the feature films “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson, the live-action feature “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” with Isabela Merced, and the Amazon Original movie “Chemical Hearts” from producer/star Lili Reinhart and the director of “Southside With You,” Richard Tanne.

Streaming TV includes the reality competition series “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji,” new seasons of the kids shows “Jessy & Nessy” and “Clifford,” and “Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys,” an aftershow devoted to the hit Amazon Prime Original series hosted by Aisha Tyler that kicks off with a look back at the first season (in anticipation of the second season launch in September).

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in August.

August 1

Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)



Series (available for the month of August only)

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3

Dora and the Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5

Arkansas (2020)

August 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

Jessy & Nessy — Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18

The Cup (2012)

August 21

Chemical Hearts (2020) — Amazon Original Movie

Clifford — Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22

The Legion (2020)

August 28

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys — Amazon Original Special

August 31

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.