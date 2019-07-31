Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in the new Amazon Original series “Carnival Row,” a mix of 19th-century murder mystery, Victorian romance and fantasy epic set in a world where supernatural creatures coexist with humans. It debuts in August along with the Amazon Original documentary series “Free Meek” about rapper Meek Mill, Tom Cruise action-movie hit “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” and sly thriller “A Simple Favor” with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Also arriving in August is “The Lincoln Lawyer” with Matthew McConaughey, “300” with Gerard Butler and Lena Headey, and stand-up comedy specials by Jim Gaffigan, Alonzo Bodden, and Alice Wetterlund.

Older films coming next month include “Twelve Monkeys” with Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt, “Dumb and Dumber” with Jim Carrey, and the horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in August. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Aug. 1

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)

Arctic (2018)

American Heart (1992)

Chinese Box (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Hackers (1995)

Ingenious (2009)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Rat Race (2001)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Rainmaker (1997)

Tracker (2010)

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

Aug. 2

300 (2006)

This is Football: Season 1 (Amazon Prime Original)

Aug. 7

All I See Is You (2016)

Aug. 9

Free Meek: Season 1 (Amazon Prime Original)

Pete the Cat: Season 1 Part 2 (Amazon Prime Original)

Aug. 12

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018)

Aug. 16

Photograph (2019) (Amazon Prime Original)

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (Amazon Prime Original)

Aug. 21

A Simple Favor (2018)

Aug. 23

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018)

#IMomSoHard Live (Amazon Prime Original)

Mike E. Winfield: StepMan (Amazon Prime Original)

Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I (Amazon Prime Original)

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Amazon Prime Original)

Aug. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Aug. 30

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Original)