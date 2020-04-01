Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider and Jonathan Pryce star in “Tales from the Loop,” a mix of science fiction and family drama inspired by the work of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag. The new Amazon Original series debuts in April, along with the sixth season of the crime drama “Bosch,” based on the novels by Michael Connelly.

Movies debuting in April include “The Lighthouse,” with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe; “Rambo: Last Blood,” with Sylvester Stallone; high school drama “Selah and the Spades“; Oscar-nominated urban drama “Les Misérables,” from France; and Cannes Film Festival award winner “Invisible Life,” from Brazil.

Amazon Prime offers subscribers a monthlong pass to stream the debut seasons of a dozen shows available on other Prime channels, including British World War II mystery series “Foyle’s War,” British drama “Mr. Selfridge” and French espionage thriller “The Bureau.”

Among the older films joining the streaming catalog are “I Am Legend,” with Will Smith; Oscar winner “Gods and Monsters“; Oscar nominee “Shirley Valentine“; and 21 James Bond thrillers, from “Dr. No” to “Die Another Day,” presented in high-definition 4K streams.

Here's the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in April.

April 1

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums in the Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

The Hoodlum (1951)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

Mark of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

The New Adventures of Tarzan (1935)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son of Monte Cristo (1940)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

Tarzan the Fearless (1933)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

America in Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3

Invisible Life — Amazon Original movie (2019)

Tales from the Loop: Season 1 — Amazon Original series

April 10

Les Misérables (2019) — Amazon Original movie

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Vault (2019)

April 16

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17

Bosch: Season 6 — Amazon Original series

Dino Dana: Season 3B — Amazon Original series

Selah and the Spades (2019) — Amazon Original movie

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29

Footloose (2011)