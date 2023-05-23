What happens when one person in a romantic relationship is ready for a lifelong commitment, and the other isn’t? Unsurprisingly, there’s a Netflix show for that. On “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” all the couples share one main thing in common: One partner wants to get married but the other doesn’t, so one person has issued an ultimatum for their partner. After several weeks, each couple will either stay with their current partner or potentially pursue another person on the show.

If you’re a Seattleite, you might recognize a few of the contestants who are local to the area. However, unlike Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” “Queer Love” was filmed in Texas instead of Seattle.

We chatted with Chris Coulen, the executive producer of “The Ultimatum” and other shows in the universe of Netflix original dating shows like “Love Is Blind” and “Perfect Match,” about the topics explored in this show, what an ultimatum can offer to the couples on the show and the most rewarding part of working on dating reality shows.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

What challenges are couples working through on “The Ultimatum: Queer Love”?

If you’re in a relationship where you’re considering committing for a lifetime, one person usually arrives there a little bit quicker. There are lots of reasons people say that they’re not ready for that commitment, whether it’s finances, different values or a fear of making the same mistakes that loved ones have. Witnessing this experience a couple of times across dating shows, all the participants realize that it wasn’t about these initial problems. Sometimes, it means, “I’m not sure about you” or “I’m not ready to settle down with you.”

Couples that go on “The Ultimatum” are interested in a long-term lifetime commitment. That desire is not necessarily for everyone, but that desire isn’t unique to folks in the queer community. However, not everyone on this show wants that. Contestant Vanessa Papa is someone who doesn’t believe in that in the beginning, and that’s something that frustrated her partner Xander Boger. It’s interesting to see how the participants evolve through the course of the show.

In “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” the hosts acknowledge that an ultimatum isn’t the best way to get somebody to do what you want, but it can help you get answers that you need. How does that show up on the show?

On this show, an ultimatum is the best way to get a concrete answer on the question of commitment. As producers, we don’t have any vested interest in whether people leave single or in a relationship. We care that they make the best decision for themselves. It’s difficult to understand for people who haven’t been through it, but when you get to that decision point, you know what’s right for you.

How was casting approached for the show?

Similar to “Love Is Blind: Season 4,” we took a regional approach and cast contestants from the Pacific Northwest, especially Seattle, as well as across the West Coast and Hawaii.

What topics do couples discuss on the show?

We lean into what is real for our participants. On “Love Is Blind,” we saw Bartise and Nancy talk about their stance on abortion because it was important to them and their relationship. Ultimately, this experience is meant to encourage them to discover what’s right for them. There are a couple of people who grapple with whether they are nonbinary or how they identify, and we also discuss sexuality, ethnicity and more.

What do you hope for viewers as they watch this show?

“Queer Love” is an amazing show, and our goal as producers is to edit hundreds of hours of content into a program that portrays the essence of the couples. It doesn’t matter if you’re a queer or straight viewer — the couples have incredible stories, and the show is fun, intense and unpredictable. I hope everyone watches it.

What’s been the rewarding part of working on “The Ultimatum: Queer Love”?

Whether there’s joy or heartbreak, it’s rewarding to see people end up in places that are best for them, whether it’s in the moment or well after. I truly believe that the shows I make work are because they’re real, and you can feel that they’re real.

Like in real life, there are unpredictable outcomes. I am so proud of all the people who participated in “Queer Love.” They took it seriously and poured them into the experience. Getting to their final decision wasn’t easy, but they do what’s best for them.