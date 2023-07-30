Even if Washington resident Bulent Gurcan hadn’t starred in three previous iterations of the Discovery Channel mainstay “Naked and Afraid,” his town’s proximity to the U.S. mainland might have prepared him in at least some small way for “Naked and Afraid: Castaways” (8 p.m. July 30).

Gurcan lives in Point Roberts, Whatcom County, a 5-square-mile pene-exclave that shares a land border with Canada and is otherwise surrounded by the waters of Boundary Bay. Located 22 miles south of downtown Vancouver, B.C., Point Roberts has a population of roughly 1,200. Cut off from the American mainland, it’s a 25-mile drive through Canada to reach Blaine.

“If you’re not comfortable being alone, Point Roberts will chew you up and spit you out,” says Gurcan, who was born in Turkey and immigrated to the U.S. at age 20. “If you have an emergency, they do dispatch a helicopter [from the U.S.] to get you picked up. We have a clinic and one grocery store, one cafe, one bar and one restaurant.”

In “Naked and Afraid: Castaways,” nine seasoned competitors are dropped in the Pacific Ocean and must swim to and survive on a deserted island. With no map or tools, they must scavenge the island for what they need to survive. Beginning in teams of three, they begin their 21-day survival journey, ultimately traveling to an extraction point to await rescue.

Gurcan says after his previous adventures, largely spent alone in the African bush, he only wanted to go on “Naked and Afraid” again it if was something different from 30 days in the jungle.

“They kept asking me if I was going to go back to do another challenge. ‘What would you like me to do, go in 60 days alone?’ ” he says. “So I said it has to be something that hasn’t been done.”

Gurcan served in the U.S. Army and then got a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s in health and human performance before taking a job with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Texas in 2006. He transferred within CBP to Point Roberts in 2008.

“British Columbia is a beautiful place, but B.C. is a really expensive place, so the perfect solution is to live with U.S. prices and be as close as possible to Vancouver and not pay for their real estate, which is at bonkers prices,” Gurcan says.

He made his first “Naked and Afraid” appearance in 2018.

“I asked a now-ex if I can do a show like this mentally and physically and she says, ‘Why would I even want to think about you and another naked woman in the middle of the jungle?’ ” Gurcan recalls. “As soon as she became an ex, I applied and got picked.”

Now that he’s filmed four seasons of the franchise, Gurcan says the “naked” part of the show’s title quickly melts away.

“It’s literally just the first two minutes that’s awkward,” he says. “After that, the heat and humidity and amount of hiking to get to your locations [becomes paramount] and the nakedness is gone out of your mind.”

Gurcan says he didn’t fully complete his first “Naked and Afraid” season due to lower back issues that also led him to take an early retirement from CPB in 2018. (Gurcan has acted in some short films and started an entertainment production company with projects currently in the writing stage.)

“I pushed myself too much,” he says of his first “Naked” season, noting he dragged a 150-pound log across the jungle floor for a half-mile. “The [subsequent seasons] I approached with a lot more caution.”

As a pilot who flies from Point Roberts to Lynden, Whatcom County, at least twice a week, Gurcan says the experience of “Castaways” let him do some real-life training for a potential controlled emergency aircraft landing on the sea.

“What do you do after the landing? Once the crash happens, you have to continue surviving,” he says. “It’s mentally something I prepare for, but in real life training for that experience doesn’t exist. The idea of ‘Castaways’ is as good a training and as real as it’s going to get.”

He jokes that the biggest challenge he faced on “Castaways” was “sharks, sandflies and millennials,” including one of his fellow competitors.

“Gen Xers weren’t given anything, we have to make things happen,” Gurcan says. “Millennials were given a lot of things so they have the habit of not thinking ahead, not planning ahead.”

The trailer also shows Gurcan in what appears to be a fight with an armadillo.

“I can’t tell you who won, but I can tell you this: In the wild, it is survival of the fittest,” he says. “An animal’s going to bite, scratch, kick, poke you, whatever it needs to do to survive. And they are not shy about it.”