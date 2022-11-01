Seattle native and comedian/actor Adam Ray is in the midst of the most ubiquitous period in his career so far with a part in the Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil,” a recent guest spot on Fox’s “Welcome to Flatch,” his ongoing role playing wrestling honcho Vince McMahon on NBC’s returning “Young Rock” (season premiere 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4) and a part in Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” (Nov. 22).

And that’s not including his roles from early 2022 playing Watergate-era White House press secretary Ron Ziegler in Starz’s “Gaslit,” starring Julia Roberts, and appearing as Jay Leno in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy.”

Two weeks after Ray’s Leno in “Pam & Tommy” debuted, Ray was part of a show with Leno at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, California.

“He just turns and looks at me and goes, ‘Oh, it’s the guy who played me on TV,’ and then I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m sorry, if I was terrible I’ll move back to Seattle and quit the business,’ ” Ray recalls. “He said, ‘I didn’t watch it myself but everybody said it wasn’t cartoony, it was grounded.’ And then we talked comedy for 30 minutes. He could not have been cooler.”

Ray’s McMahon on “Young Rock” is his longest-lasting role as the series begins its third season. While the first two seasons were filmed mid-pandemic in Australia, “Young Rock” relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, for its third season retelling the exploits of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his formative years.

“It’s 1997 and [The Rock] is struggling,” Ray says. “Vince has basically turned him heel, which means trying to start making him the villain. He’s just not connecting with the audience.”

Ray says he hasn’t met the real-life McMahon, who was forced to retire in June following a sexual misconduct probe. Ray asked Johnson if the real-life McMahon’s scandal would impact the “Young Rock” story or the inclusion of the McMahon character, and Johnson said it will not.

In director Paul Feig’s fantasy film “The School for Good and Evil,” released on Netflix Oct. 19 and starring Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh and Patti LuPone, Ray plays a town drunk who spits out morsels of wisdom while trying to both spook children and set them on the right path.

“It’s a massive production,” Ray says. “The effects are insane.”

Later in November Ray appears in Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales,” a true-crime story about the Indian immigrant (Kumail Nanjiani) who founded the male-stripping empire. Ray plays a roller-skating rink emcee in the period drama. He was recruited to the part by “Chippendales” series creator Rob Siegel, who Ray worked with on “Pam & Tommy.” Ray says Siegel’s pitch was, “There’s a bunch of fun scenes and you’ll be on a hot mic and you can just ad-lib whatever the hell you want.”

Ray also shot scenes for next summer’s “Barbie” movie, playing a cop in scenes opposite stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

“I got to ad-lib a bunch with the [actor playing another cop] and we made Gosling and Margot break [character],” Ray says. “Ryan just looked at us and goes, ‘Well if that’s not in the trailer, I don’t know what is.’ I got some really cool moments with them.”

On top of all the film, TV and streaming roles and the stand-up touring, Ray records a podcast, “About Last Night,” which consists of almost 700 episodes featuring interviews with everyone from Sandra Bullock to Seattle’s own Joel McHale.

Growing up a self-described “mama’s boy” in Lake Forest Park, it was just Ray and his mom after his parents divorced and his sister went away for college.

“[My mom is] my hero, because of how she just held down the fort and made it possible for me to stay involved in all the sports and all the plays,” Ray says of his mother, Carolyn Cox, who now lives with Ray’s stepfather, George Cox, in Edmonds. “I knew I wanted to do acting after I quit football to play Danny Zuko in ‘Grease’ my sophomore year of high school.”

A 2001 Shorecrest High School grad, Ray studied acting at the University of Southern California and then worked in a casting office while at the same time making YouTube sketches. He started attending open mic stand-up comedy nights and worked as a Universal Studios Hollywood back lot tour guide. He wound up hosting Universal’s “Fear Factor” stage show and eventually he started to open for comic Bobby Lee on the road, allowing him to quit the Universal Studios job and move into more stand-up work. (During a week in late September, Ray filmed “Young Rock” in Memphis Wednesday through Friday, flew to Detroit on Saturday and performed two stand-up shows, then flew back to Memphis on Sunday.)

Over the years he appeared on The CW’s “Mad TV” reboot and had roles in Feig’s 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot, Netflix’s “American Vandal” and opposite Seattle native Jean Smart on season one of HBO Max’s “Hacks.” (“She’s just a legend,” Ray says of Smart. “Jean was so down and they let me improvise.”)

Ray’s next Seattle-area stand-up appearance will be 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Snoqualmie Casino. It’s one of almost two dozen stand-up shows he’ll perform between now and the end of 2022.

“There’s no timetable for when you’re going to get something or when something’s going to hit or when you’re going to get an opportunity that’s going to lead to another opportunity,” Ray says. “So you’ve just got to fill your plate up and have as many weapons in your arsenal as possible.”