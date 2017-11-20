A six-part documentary series on AMC starts with Superman and the story of how that first costumed superhero’s creators had to struggle for credit and compensation.

“Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics”

The story of the origin of the world’s first costumed superhero, an American cultural icon since his comic book debut in 1938 and in radio serials, television programs, films, comics books and video games ever since, and how Superman’s creators fought for years to receive credit and compensation; part of a six-part documentary series on the world of comic books, 10 p.m. Monday on AMC.

Also on Monday

“Space’s Deepest Secrets,” 6 p.m. (SCIENCE): As space explorers look to send humans to Mars, the latest discoveries reveal dangerous secrets of the Red Planet; repeats at 9:08 p.m.

“David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Paying tribute to Letterman, with scheduled appearances including Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Amy Schumer, Paul Shaffer, Martin Short, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and other entertainers and comedians.

“Dancing With The Stars,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Julianne Hough returns as a guest judge, four finalists perform two dances each, musical performances by Pitbull and Fifth Harmony.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The top 12 artists perform live for America’s votes and coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

“Superior Donuts,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Franco hosts an orphan’s Thanksgiving at the shop.

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Kara investigates when an alien ship crash-lands underwater beneath National City; Samantha looks to her estranged mother for answers.

“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Shaun’s communication limitations put lives at risk during a robbery; Aaron worries he’s not doing enough to help Shaun.

“Scorpion,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Team Scorpion becomes stranded on a floating island of trash they were trying to destroy.

