Other shows airing Oct. 23: “Supergirl,” “Halloween Baking Championship,” “The Gifted” and “The Brave”

“Scared Famous”

Series debut; rap star Redman hosts competition with reality-TV stars Don Benjamin (“America’s Next Top Model”), Drita D’Avanzo (“Mob Wives”), Erica Mena (“Love & Hip Hop”), Eva Marcille (“America’s Next Top Model”), Miss Nikki Baby (“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”), Sky (“Black Ink Crew”) and others, facing off in a series of gruesome challenges that pay homage to modern scary movies, with a prize of a $100,000 donation to the winner’s favorite charity, 9 p.m. Monday on VH1.

Also on Monday

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Sheldon and Raj confide in Bernadette when they can’t handle Amy and Howard working together; Penny and Leonard learn a secret from an unlikely source about dealing with Sheldon.

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Eliza throws Alex and Maggie a wedding shower; Maggie reaches out to her estranged father; Supergirl joins J’onn on a personal mission.

“The Gifted,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The mutants devise a plan to take down Sentinel Services; Lauren and Andy attempt to combine their powers to help the group.

“Halloween Baking Championship,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Four remaining bakers attempt to make desserts that taste like their favorite candy bars, and create a dessert that combines chocolate with odd ingredients; one baker is eliminated.

“Me, Myself & I,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): Midlife Alex is tempted to find his biological father when he helps his daughter with a family-tree project; young Alex performs at Ron’s family reunion; older Alex meets older Abby’s boyfriend.

“The Brave,” 10 p.m. (KING): Dalton’s team heads to Nigeria to assist an ambassador in danger; Jaz connects with a little girl during the mission.

“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Dr. Shaun Murphy encounters a young patient who looks eerily similar to his deceased brother; the team must find the cause of patients’ severe allergic reactions.