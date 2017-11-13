The sitcom stars Matt LeBlanc as a father who picks up more of the parenting responsibilities after his wife returns to work.

“Man With A Plan”

Season-two premiere of sitcom starring Matt LeBlanc as Adam, a dad taking over care of his three kids when his wife, Andi, gets a job; Andi hires a pretty, young baby-sitter, Sophia; Andi gets jealous when her daughter goes to Sophia for advice instead of her; Sophia tells Adam she’s attracted to him; 8:30 p.m. Monday on KIRO.

Also on Monday

“War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend,” 5 p.m. (HBO): Stories of three courageous dogs and the soldiers who served by their side in the most elite forces in the military; repeats at 8 p.m.

“Dancing With The Stars,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): One of the five remaining couples will be eliminated in tonight’s semifinal.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The remaining artists perform for coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for a chance at a spot in the live shows; Jennifer and Blake reveal their “comeback artists.’’

“The Gifted,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Eclipse’s ex-lover returns; Reed and Sage find alarming information about Lauren’s new friend; Jace approves a special surveillance program.

“Valor,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Nora prepares to prove herself to Gallo and considers confessing to Ian; Jimmy and Crank’s actions have devastating consequences.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season 12 finale of reality drama.

“Scorpion,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Team Scorpion visits a renaissance festival, but the revelry is cut short when a group tries to rob a nearby police evidence locker; Paige grows weary of Walter pointing out the historical inaccuracies at the festival.

“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Dr. Murphy encounters prejudice from an unlikely source when he treats an autistic patient; Dr. Kalu must learn to accept his limitations as a surgeon.

