The sitcom stars Matt LeBlanc as a father who picks up more of the parenting responsibilities after his wife returns to work.
“Man With A Plan”
Season-two premiere of sitcom starring Matt LeBlanc as Adam, a dad taking over care of his three kids when his wife, Andi, gets a job; Andi hires a pretty, young baby-sitter, Sophia; Andi gets jealous when her daughter goes to Sophia for advice instead of her; Sophia tells Adam she’s attracted to him; 8:30 p.m. Monday on KIRO.
Also on Monday
“War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend,” 5 p.m. (HBO): Stories of three courageous dogs and the soldiers who served by their side in the most elite forces in the military; repeats at 8 p.m.
“Dancing With The Stars,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): One of the five remaining couples will be eliminated in tonight’s semifinal.
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The remaining artists perform for coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for a chance at a spot in the live shows; Jennifer and Blake reveal their “comeback artists.’’
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford
“The Gifted,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Eclipse’s ex-lover returns; Reed and Sage find alarming information about Lauren’s new friend; Jace approves a special surveillance program.
“Valor,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Nora prepares to prove herself to Gallo and considers confessing to Ian; Jimmy and Crank’s actions have devastating consequences.
“The Real Housewives of Orange County,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season 12 finale of reality drama.
“Scorpion,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Team Scorpion visits a renaissance festival, but the revelry is cut short when a group tries to rob a nearby police evidence locker; Paige grows weary of Walter pointing out the historical inaccuracies at the festival.
“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Dr. Murphy encounters prejudice from an unlikely source when he treats an autistic patient; Dr. Kalu must learn to accept his limitations as a surgeon.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.
Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.