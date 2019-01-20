The queen faces a tough decision on “Victoria on Masterpiece.”

‘Black Monday’

Premiere of series combining comedy, mystery and drama in 1980s New York, a fictional story following outsiders who took on the establishment and end up causing financial disaster, the worst single-day stock-market crash in Wall Street history on Oct. 19, 1987, starring Don Cheadle; 10 p.m. Sunday on Showtime.

Also on Sunday

“Supergirl,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Supergirl angers Col. Haley, leading Haley to focus her energy on learning Supergirl’s true identity; Brainiac-5 encourages Nia to embrace her powers.

“Victoria on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Victoria must decide whether to fight the Chartists or allow them to present their petition.

“Charmed,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): The sisters seek advice about Harry; an unanticipated threat leads Maggie to a newfound strength; Galvin shares shocking news with Macy that could change everything.

“Shameless,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Fiona’s downward spiral continues; Carl and Kelly continue their relationship in secret; Ingrid ropes Frank into fulfilling her lifelong dream; Tami shows Lip a different version of adulthood.

“Crashing,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Season-three premiere; as his successful comedy tour comes to an end, Pete takes an aspiring comedian under his wing; Pete’s return to New York leads to an awkward reunion and a big audition at the Comedy Cellar.

“Magnum P.I.,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Magnum has an emotional connection to a case when he and every other private investigator on Oahu try to track down a man accused of murder.

“High Maintenance,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Season-three comedy premiere; while spending time away from the city in his RV, the Guy gets upsetting news but makes a new connection; Cori tries to adjust to a new reality without her friend.

“SMILF,” 10:35 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season-two comedy premiere; Bridgette’s search for her father leads her to Philadelphia; Bridgette and Tutu close the door on their pasts.

