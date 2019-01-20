The queen faces a tough decision on “Victoria on Masterpiece.”
‘Black Monday’
Premiere of series combining comedy, mystery and drama in 1980s New York, a fictional story following outsiders who took on the establishment and end up causing financial disaster, the worst single-day stock-market crash in Wall Street history on Oct. 19, 1987, starring Don Cheadle; 10 p.m. Sunday on Showtime.
Also on Sunday
“Supergirl,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Supergirl angers Col. Haley, leading Haley to focus her energy on learning Supergirl’s true identity; Brainiac-5 encourages Nia to embrace her powers.
“Victoria on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Victoria must decide whether to fight the Chartists or allow them to present their petition.
“Charmed,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): The sisters seek advice about Harry; an unanticipated threat leads Maggie to a newfound strength; Galvin shares shocking news with Macy that could change everything.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- 5 movies open Jan. 18; our reviewers weigh in
- How 'Once Upon a Deadpool' is different from 'Deadpool 2,' besides PG-13 rating
“Shameless,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Fiona’s downward spiral continues; Carl and Kelly continue their relationship in secret; Ingrid ropes Frank into fulfilling her lifelong dream; Tami shows Lip a different version of adulthood.
“Crashing,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Season-three premiere; as his successful comedy tour comes to an end, Pete takes an aspiring comedian under his wing; Pete’s return to New York leads to an awkward reunion and a big audition at the Comedy Cellar.
“Magnum P.I.,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Magnum has an emotional connection to a case when he and every other private investigator on Oahu try to track down a man accused of murder.
“High Maintenance,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Season-three comedy premiere; while spending time away from the city in his RV, the Guy gets upsetting news but makes a new connection; Cori tries to adjust to a new reality without her friend.
“SMILF,” 10:35 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season-two comedy premiere; Bridgette’s search for her father leads her to Philadelphia; Bridgette and Tutu close the door on their pasts.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.