Also on TV on Oct. 16: ‘Lucifer,’ ‘Cops’ and ‘The Good Doctor.”

“Dancing with the Stars”

It’s Disney night in the ballroom, with visitors expected to include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Pluto as the 10 remaining couples dance to Disney songs from the 1920s to present day, a lighthearted event after last week’s emotional “Most Memorable Year” themed performances; last week brought the first 10s of the season, for the current top-scoring team of Jordan Fisher and dance pro Lindsay Arnold; 8 p.m. Monday on KOMO.

Also on Monday

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): Rascal Flatts, Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Jonas and Kelly Rowland help the coaches prepare their artists for the battle rounds.

“Lucifer,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Ratings are up so far this season on the series following Lucifer, retired in Los Angeles after growing dissatisfied with his life in hell; Maze heads to Canada for a tricky case; Lucifer and Chloe discover their target may be closer than they realized.

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Wolowitz and Sheldon bond over having disappointing fathers; Leonard is disturbed when his mother finds a new best friend in Penny.

“Cops,” 8 p.m. (SPIKE): 30th-season premiere for one of the original reality shows; emotions run high after a man’s mistress starts problems with his wife; officers have trouble getting a straight answer from a suspicious duo.

“Valor,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Nora and Gallo look for more information about the escaped prisoner from Somalia.

“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): A ratings success so far in its premiere season; a husband and wife make a life-changing decision about their unborn child; Dr. Murphy struggles to adjust to his new environment at home and takes a huge step forward with his colleagues.

“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” 10 p.m. (VH1): Season-two premiere; opposites Snoop and Martha put their personal spins on themed meals, cocktails, cooking and conversation with celebrity guests.