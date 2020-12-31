Two Seattle-area women will vie for the attention of the first Black “Bachelor” when the ABC reality series returns for a new season at 8 p.m. Jan. 4.

Kimberly Courneya, a 28-year-old recruiter for Alaska Airlines, and Katie Thurston, a 29-year-old bank marketing manager, will appear in the first episode of the season, which introduces 32 contestants. By the end of the first episode, the number of women to continue with the show will be down to 24.

ABC declined to make either woman available for an interview before the show’s premiere.

The official Twitter account for Alaska Airlines congratulated Courneya on being announced as a participant on the show.

Thurston, who makes TikTok videos, announced her participation on “The Bachelor” via Twitter, @VentWithKatie, and on her Instagram, which has more than 20,000 followers.

In one ABC trailer for the show, Courneya says she’s looking for “someone who’s emotionally available,” before throwing up her hands and laughing, saying, “Dude, I’m lookin’!”

Courneya’s official “Bachelorette Biography” describes her as “a carefree soul” who radiates joy and happiness, and likes to hunt for Seattle’s best sunset viewpoints. She’s not a fan of cats and says a date in a cemetery or with a guy who has a foot fetish are both “a hard pass” for her.

Thurston’s bio describes her as a witty storyteller from Renton whose idea of a fun date is skinny-dipping. She aspires to host her own talk show, and once planned a “dog flash mob.” She also says she’s turned off by guys who play video games all day or attempt to kiss her “at the inopportune moment.”

Matt James stars as the new Bachelor for the show’s 25th season, which was filmed under COVID-19 protocols in Western Pennsylvania at Nemacolin Resort. James follows after Rachel Lindsay, who was the first Black star of “The Bachelorette” in 2017. The show has previously come under fire for its lack of diversity, including from Lindsay, who was critical of what she called the franchise’s “systemic racism” earlier this year, prior to James’ casting.

James was initially scheduled to be a suitor on the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” but when the pandemic stopped production, ABC executives tapped him to be the lead on “The Bachelor.”

James, a 28-year-old real estate broker and former college football player, hasn’t been in love before, per ABC, but he’s known to fans of the shows (aka “Bachelor Nation”) due to his friendship with Tyler Cameron, a suitor on the 15th season of “The Bachelorette.”