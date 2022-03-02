Audiences love reality TV couples, and there is no shortage of people willing to take their chances on love in front of a camera. There is also no shortage of different concepts for dating shows, from contestants vying for the love of a millionaire to singles looking for love who get engaged without first meeting in person. Now, there’s a new reality dating show, NBC’s “The Courtship,” that’s described as a cross between “Bridgerton” and “The Bachelorette” — and starring a local resident.

In “The Courtship,” premiering Sunday, Seattleite Nicole Remy will select from among an international cast of 16 eligible bachelors. Set in Castle Howard in York, England, participants dressed in Regency-inspired finery will compete to impress in such aristocratic pursuits as archery and fencing. A horse-drawn carriage will escort rejected suitors away from a weekly farewell ball. Remy’s best friend, Tessa Cleary, and her family from Lakewood, Pierce County — father Claude Remy, mother Dr. Claire Spain-Remy, sister Danie Baker — will join her on the show.

“I love the Regency-era twist of the show because it allowed me to see different sides of these men, and how they define what treating a woman with respect is. Superficial swiping and potentially going on dates with guys based on physical characteristics alone wasn’t enough for me, because I need meaningful and real connections when I date,” said Remy, 26, in an email.

Baker, who contributes food articles to The Seattle Times, said, “Our family is really close, and in the real world, Nicole and I would always chat about her dating life and so this was a very similar situation. [This was] a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the men vying for my sister’s heart at the same time she meets them.”

In Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” (the original Regency romance novel), Mr. Darcy scoffs at the “accomplishments” of young ladies who make purses and decorate screens. So how do the accomplishments of Seattle’s TV star compare to those of a Regency heroine?

This almost was not her first season.

She never made her on-air debut, but Remy was one of the 44 women originally cast as a contestant for season 25 of “The Bachelor” with Matt James, according to Cosmopolitan magazine. Although “Bridgerton’s” Lady Whistledown might wonder if Remy didn’t appear in that show because of a proposal from NBC, we won’t speculate.

Advertising

“I haven’t been on reality TV before, but I can say that I am a sucker for reality dating shows. You name it, I have probably watched/binged it! In large part, this is because I am a hopeless romantic. I love seeing other people’s journey to find love, because it gives me hope that I will also find my person,” she said in her email.

She’s a techie.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Remy earned a Bachelor of Science in geodesign at the University of Southern California in 2018 and worked for an architecture firm for two years. She studied coding at the University of Washington during the pandemic and earned a certificate in full stack development. Now she’s employed as a software engineer at the Seattle startup Making.

“In my job, I have the privilege of coding the front end of The Making App. Picture nerdy me, geeking out over coding languages, web3, and npm packages … that is the same girl who wears couture gowns on the show — quite the juxtaposition!” Remy said in her email.

She has a taste for archery.

During filming, Remy didn’t just sit back like a Regency lady and watch the men show off; she tried all the activities, too. One of them stood out as a favorite.

“I felt so strong and fierce shooting an arrow while also maintaining my femininity in Regency attire. It takes patience and practice, but it is so satisfying when you finally hit the target. Women back then may not have been as involved in these activities, but this modern-day girl sure will be! Stay tuned to see how I did against the suitors,” she said.

She’s a maker.

Remy doesn’t look down on more traditionally feminine accomplishments, though. The Making App is a virtual community where crafters can share their projects — like the homemade purses of Mr. Darcy’s acquaintances.

Advertising

“As a maker myself, I enjoy crocheting. I’m also so inspired by fashion and love to express myself through what I’m wearing, which is why having European couture handmade designs in ‘The Courtship’ was so exciting to me,” said Remy.

She was a cheerleader.

Remy was captain of her high school cheer team at Bellarmine Preparatory School in Tacoma. As an undergraduate, she cheered her school team, the USC Trojans, all the way to the 2017 Rose Bowl. When she moved back to Seattle after college, Remy balanced her work at an architecture firm with a spot on the Sea Gals (now called Seahawks Dancers) for two seasons.

She breaks glass ceilings.

As a woman of color and the daughter of an immigrant (her father is from Haiti) working in the tech field, Remy would take a dim view of Mr. Darcy’s attitude toward feminine accomplishment. She works for a company with a stated mission to “amplify the voices of women and BIPOC who continue to pave the way for a more inclusive future” (BIPOC refers to Black, Indigenous and people of color) and she supports women in tech fields as a member of She’s Coding and Women Who Code.

Appearing on “The Courtship” means more to her than glamorous dates.

“I want every girl who looks like me — who is Black, or Haitian, or anyone who simply hasn’t felt valued at any point in their lives — to find hope in this fantasy of finding true love, feeling valued and knowing they, too, are beautiful. I want them to know that our love stories are worth sharing. Growing up, I never saw a princess in popular culture that looked like me. I feel it’s important to use this platform to show girls that Black princesses have always existed, and it’s time we tell more of their stories.”