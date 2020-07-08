Margaret Larson, the longtime television journalist and the host of KING 5’s ‘New Day Northwest’ daytime talk show, will retire at the end of July.

“I want to thank you very much for the 10 years we’ve enjoyed ‘New Day’ together,” the host told viewers Tuesday.

Larson has worked in journalism and with international nonprofits for 35 years and visited more than 60 countries in her work, according to a news release from KING 5. Before her time on ‘New Day Northwest,’ Larson worked as a foreign correspondent in London for NBC News, as an anchor on the network’s ‘Today Show,’ as a ‘Dateline NBC’ reporter, as a reporter and anchor at KING 5, and as an anchor at KIRO-TV.

After covering the Kurdish refugee crisis in the early 1990s, Larson moved to Seattle in 1993, in part to focus on her family, according to a biography on KING 5’s website. She also began to pursue a long-term focus on humanitarian work and international aid.

KING 5 will search for a new host for ‘New Day Northwest,’ according to its news release.

“I know the show will be in very good hands after I’m gone,” Larson told viewers. “Thanks a bunch for having me in your living room for all of these years. And you know that I love you and I love this area.”