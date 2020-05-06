Maple Valley’s Zan Fiskum is still alive on “The Voice,” and she has her coach John Legend to thank.

Fiskum destroyed an updated, slow-fast version of Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” on the NBC singing competition show on Monday night, then was picked by Legend to advance to the final nine contestants during Tuesday night’s results episode. She’ll appear on the show again next Monday.

The 22-year-old singer performed the ‘60s protest song from the small recreational vehicle she lives in on her parents property as “The Voice” coaches watched remotely from their homes. Fiskum was not among the first four chosen in a fan vote, but was rescued by her coach as one of the second four chosen to advance.

“Oh, Zan,” Legend said, “it was so beautiful. You have such artistry, such a gift.”

Kelly Clarkson added: “It’s the best version of that song I’ve ever heard.

Fiskum’s next appearance on “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Monday on NBC.