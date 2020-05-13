Zan Fiskum’s magical run on “The Voice” is over.

The 22-year-old Maple Valley singer was eliminated Tuesday night, just one step from the finals of the long-running reality singing competition show.

Fiskum did not make the fan-vote cut after singing Camila Cabello’s “Never Be the Same” on Monday night, then failed to advance as the show’s “instant save” on Tuesday after singing Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way.” Five competitors will vie for the show’s 18th season title next week.

Fiskum overcame a series of difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic to advance to the final nine competitors. She had to cancel live shows timed to her appearances this spring and sang from the RV she lives in on her parents’ property via remote in her last two appearances.

Her coach, John Legend, seemed enchanted with her talent over the course of the show, choosing her to advance repeatedly, but was helpless to save her as fan voting took over this week.

Fiskum is the second Maple Valley resident to make it deep into an NBC reality competition show in the last year. Benicio Bryant made it to the finals of “America’s Got Talent” before being eliminated. He recently signed a deal with Simon Cowell’s record label.

Fiskum also hopes to nab a record deal out of her appearance and said in an interview earlier this spring that she already has an album recorded and ready to go.