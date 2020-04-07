Zan Fiskum showed off a little bit as she advanced to the next round of “The Voice.”

The Maple Valley singer turned in a powerful performance in the final battle round episode of NBC’s popular singing competition Monday night. She knocked out teammate Brittney Allen after the two sang a duet of the Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine.”

She now advances to the show’s knockout rounds over the next two weeks. It’s not yet known on which episode she will appear. The show airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays.

The 22-year-old Fiskum opened the duet and quickly grabbed the coaches’ attention. All four endorsed her performance before her coach, John Legend, chose her to advance. The singer-pianist compared her to Maelyn Jarmon, the Season 16 winner from his team.

“In some ways Zan reminds me of Maelyn,” Legend said. “Her tone is very similar. I can see Zan doing really well on the show based on how Maelyn did.”