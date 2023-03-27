Soon after the first round of “Love Is Blind” episodes dropped over the weekend, my cellphone filled with inquiries from friends out of state: Are the people of Seattle OK?

No, we are not OK. The rent is too high. We’re coming out of winter. And now we’ve discovered there are loved-starved agents of chaos who walk among us.

Season 4 of “Love Is Blind,” the Netflix show in which singles date in “pods” separated by a wall, is set in Seattle. The first five episodes, which premiered Friday, follow the 30 men and women dating in the pods, the reveals for the five couples who get engaged and, finally, their trip to Mexico, where they test what it’s like to be together in person.

There’s love, psychological warfare and a stuffed animal named Ralphie who doubles as a purity shield. It’s a lot to process. Let’s dive in.

We begin with the 15 men and 15 women who will date in the pods. They live in gender-separated quarters that don’t appear to have beds but do have fuzzy blankets and a punching bag in the corner. The dates begin. Within four minutes, someone mentions working at a software company. Drink!

Most of the dates start well. Tiffany and Brett hit it off immediately. Paul and Amber bond over their love of travel, Zack and Irina are open with each other about their difficult childhoods, Ava and J.P. do face masks together. There’s also Bill, a real estate investor who wears a leopard shirt and sunglasses, and tries to guess Tiffany’s height and Wendi’s ethnicity, asks Bliss if she’s ever murdered someone, and says he would have sex with his wife in public as a response to whether he likes public displays of affection.

“Love Is Blind” starts with the 30 people, but it’s quickly whittled down to singles who clearly like each other or the ones with drama in and out of the pods. The show fools you into thinking Bill is the villain, but after those antics, we never see him again. For all we know, Wendi the aerospace engineer might still be hitting the punching bag, because that’s usually when she’s in the frame. Jimmy is probably a real person, but it’s possible he was created by AI so the show could meet its tech worker quota. The show focuses on the couples who make it, but I want to see what happened to everyone else. Maybe “Love Is Blind, Season 4.5: The B-Sides”?

Twenty minutes into the first episode, we get our first dose of Seattle-grade passive aggression. Bliss and Irina accuse each other of sabotaging each other’s relationships with Zack and end it with, “You’re so sweet, I would never.”

We’ve got our first glimpse into the season’s designated villains: Micah, a 26-year-old marketing manager, and Irina, a 25-year-old business owner. I will be calling the pair Mirina. Mirina don’t necessarily want any of the men, they just don’t want the women they’re living with to have them. In the pods, the distractions of physical attraction, cellphones, even everyday lives are taken away, but you’re also keenly aware of who else your love interest is dating. It’s a contrast to today’s world of app dating: You might be enjoying a date with someone, but there’s an entire world in their cellphone, waiting to pounce before your second drink arrives.

Mirina tells their prospective husbands that other women are being mean to them or they don’t understand why the men like those women. When Paul, who has extreme “gap year energy,” breaks it off with Amber, Irina sneaks over to eavesdrop and then laughs with Micah about Amber’s sobs. They joke that they can’t be nice, and Chelsea, asking why they can’t just be nice, encapsulates the differences from your 20s to your 30s.

Mirina are terrifying, because Seattle women in their mid-20s are terrifying. But you’re hardened by Seattle in your 30s. Your favorite bar was demolished to make way for an Amazon building. You’ve had approximately 18 roommates and half have moved to Austin. Someone has given you, unprompted, a pamphlet about freezing your eggs.

The men of “Love Is Blind” don’t seem to understand this. Zack still proposes to Irina, even though she forgot his birthday and Bliss not only remembered, but made him cupcakes. Paul picks Micah and says as a scientist, he’s found this experiment “surprisingly sound.” This makes me worried for science.

Tiffany and Brett are the first to get engaged and also the couple I want to adopt me. Brett recounts his experience living in a house that had its water and electricity shut off and how his career ascended to now being a designer at Nike. Tiffany says Brett is someone she might have judged on the “outside,” because he doesn’t have a college degree or a traditional career path, but she now sees he’s not like other guys. OK, maybe you’re right, Paul. Maybe this experiment can work.

The terrorizing mid-20s woman example doesn’t apply to everyone, and that includes Jackie, who matches well with Marshall. Kwame ultimately proposes to Chelsea, and their chemistry is so off the charts I’m surprised there wasn’t an international indecent-exposure incident 38,000 feet above Jalisco on their way to their resort.

This is not the case with Zack and Irina, who immediately seems turned off by his lack of blinking and entire existence. He proposes, she says yes, then says she prefers to keep it at hugs for now. She says he looks like a cartoon character. He says he knows. It’s love!

They arrive at a beautiful Mexican resort with a million suitcases, except Paul, who brought along just a backpack. See? Gap year energy. They’re first separated as couples and we get to see Irina continue to dislike Zack. Zack gave her a stuffed animal he had as a kid named Ralphie, which she uses as a barrier while they’re sleeping. I’m starting to think they may not make it to the aisle.

The reunion of former blind-flames and the reemergence of Mirina, combined with tequila and hot bodies, leads to more tears. Micah jokes about a failed proposal, upsetting Kwame, who talks about it to Micah for too long, upsetting Chelsea. Irina talks to Paul and feels something in her heart for the first time in days. Tiffany and Brett continue to be perfect.

In their hotel room, Jackie has a breakdown about the people who depend on her at home, which is the first overt reference that they’ll eventually return to their real lives. Soon, they’ll land at Sea-Tac, get hit with the smell of Beecher’s and myriad Starbucks and have to make their first big decision: Take the light rail or get an Uber?

But Irina and Zack can’t even make it that far — the night before they leave, Irina says it’s probably better if they don’t sit together on the plane. In a weird exchange that’s already been sent to the FBI, the two decide to call it, then laugh about how much they hate each other and how he should have proposed to Bliss. Finally, they agree on something.

We’re home! It’s raining. We’re at Smith on Capitol Hill. Zack is sitting alone in the seemingly empty restaurant. In walks Bliss. It’s like a real first date from an app, when you’ve been talking to someone but never actually seen them. They hug closer than he and Irina ever did. He admits he proposed to the wrong person. The screen goes dark.

The next round of episodes drops March 31 and the previews tease more back-home drama. Irina is no longer in the couples but still sowing chaos, telling Micah that she’s still attracted to Micah’s fiancé. Mirina is back.

How do you solve a problem like Mirina? You don’t. You just wait for them to turn 30.