Editor’s note: Spoilers ahead for the fourth season of “Love Is Blind.”

Before we recap the next three episodes of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” I would like to acknowledge the fruit.

I’m not talking about the clementines that were at the center of the downfall of a “Love Is Blind” couple from a previous season. No, I’m talking about the platters that magically appear in many of these Seattle couples’ outings, from their monochromatic-clothes shopping to a hot tub soak at a spa. There’s chocolate-covered strawberries and green grapes, usually remaining on the plates as untouched as Kwame’s mother apparently believes her son to be despite him being a former professional soccer player in his 30s.

There’s little consistency and no guarantees on this season of “Love Is Blind,” the Netflix show that starts with 30 mostly-Seattle men and women dating without seeing each other and then follows the five couples who got engaged as they navigate life in the outside world and prepare for their weddings. But at least we have the fruit.

Episodes 9 through 11 of the season play out like the most traditional of dating shows (is there such a thing?) with dress and suit fittings, drunken bachelor/bachelorette parties and even 98% of one of the wedding ceremonies. But our lovestruck chaos agents are still questioning whether they want to go through with marriage — and for at least one couple, the answer is no.

Ten days to the wedding. We’re back to the fancy town houses in Madison Valley, whose location I found through sun-angle analysis, deep staring at shots of the streets and, finally, confirmation from a neighbor. Jackie and Marshall have returned from Chelsea’s birthday, where Josh-in-his-turtleneck asked Jackie to choose him instead of Marshall. Marshall wants to talk about their issues, but Jackie just wants to go to bed. Marshall says he’s got a busy next day, he has to go to Redmond. Eastside reference!

We’re close enough to the weddings that the couples could buy a carton of milk and still enjoy a non-expired glass of it after the ceremony, but in the shots of them discussing their futures, it’s “if” they get married, not “when.” Modifiers aside, we see nice moments of Zack and Bliss meeting family members like Bliss’ mom, who cries throughout the entire visit over how much she loves her daughter and how if (if!) she chooses Zack, she’ll be his mom, too.

Kwame’s mom still isn’t accepting of the situation, and we get more details about this from his and Chelsea’s conversations with other people. Kwame notes his mother is a deeply religious woman who might still believe he’s a virgin (I might laugh if I didn’t think my mother would immediately call a priest to report an immaculate conception if I were to ever become pregnant) and wants him to marry a West African woman. I wish we saw more of them discussing this together, and how Kwame plans to reconcile his mom’s desires versus his and Chelsea’s. But Chelsea’s family loudly welcomes him with open arms, and he connects with her mom once he assures her that he cares about Chelsea’s dog, Rocky.

Kwame’s family members aren’t at the try-ons the men go to for their suits, but he does bring Jack, who is allegedly another “Love Is Blind” cast member who the show calls a “Pod Squad Friend.” He says he went on a few dates with Chelsea in the pods, but did we ever see that? Nope! Sorry, B-Side Singles. Meanwhile, the women are trying on dresses in what seems like an expedited version of “Say Yes to the Dress.”

But hold up — where is Jackie? Marshall is told by Brett that Jackie didn’t make it to the fitting. If I heard this about my fiancé, my initial reactions would be to ask if he got in a car accident or distracted by a gaggle of corgis on the sidewalk, but Marshall knows this means something else. It’s over.

We cut to Jackie sitting in a Belltown coffee shop, and who arrives but Josh-in-his-turtleneck. He wants to be with her and she says Marshall is too sensitive for her. But it sounds like what she’s running away from is more marriage than Marshall himself. She tells Josh if he wants marriage any time soon, she can’t give that to him, but she’s willing to see where things go. They kiss. It would be a cute moment … if she weren’t supposed to be at her dress fitting for her wedding to another man.

They meet back home and Marshall has the look of a dad who isn’t mad, just disappointed. He wants the ring back. Jackie says she’s going to keep it. Somewhere a producer is looking up the jewelry store’s return policy. Now he’s mad. Jackie says maybe she’ll see him around, and he says nah, you won’t. (Yes, they will; Netflix announced this week there will be a live reunion on April 16.)

We’re down an engaged couple, have added a “let’s see where things go” pair and now Marshall joins Irina in the singles club. Does this mean Marshall gets to choose another of the forgotten cast members, like some demented form of dating musical chairs?

Back to wedding preparations! Perfect Brett and Tiffany go in a floatplane and then Brett surprises Tiffany with framed photos he took of her. Paul and Micah go to a blacksmith class to make their own wedding rings, a cute outing even as I kept wondering if Paul had gone there before to find a “witchy” girlfriend. Chelsea and Kwame go to an engagement photo shoot where they pose in matching underwear.

Three days to the wedding. Bliss’ dad arrives to meet Zack and he is not giving a centimeter to the producers in making this seem like a normal thing. They both know Tri-Cities, there’s a connection! Zack, stop talking. Stop. TALKING. No one asked for your thoughts on civil infractions. He’s a talker and he’s nervous. Bliss’s dad is not a talker, doesn’t appear to be nervous and really doesn’t understand how someone could get married after roughly 20 days. But Bliss stands her ground, saying she takes marriage seriously and knows what she wants. Yes, Bliss!

With a day to the wedding, the men go to Underbelly in Pioneer Square for cocktails and burlesque dancers, and the women go to Unicorn for feathered boas and shots. Their “woos!” made me shudder — much like Ireland has the Banshees of Inisherin, Seattle has the Woo-Girls of Capitol Hill, with their shouts signaling that crying and screams to “Get. In. The. UBER!” are upon us.

There’s no crying, but Kwame does tipsily declare how he still loves Portland and Seattle is overpriced, saying directly to the good people of Seattle that “you are Lamar Odom with Michael Jordan prices” but he’s trying to get over that. Jokes on you, Kwame. We don’t even HAVE an NBA team (we type through tears).

Hopefully he has a good hangover cure, because we’re now at North Fork Farm in Snoqualmie for their wedding day. This place is beautiful. Could I get married here? Or would the ghosts of “Love is Blind” past haunt me, telling me that I need to stop staring so much?

Chelsea and Kwame arrive separately, giving us our first umbrella shot in the entire series. Kwame’s mom isn’t coming, but his brother and sister are there, and his sister gives Chelsea a Ghanaian purse. She says she looks forward to having a sister and Chelsea thanks her for making her brother the way he is.

The bride and groom both look great. The flowers and balloons are pink, of course. In what’s probably a first for the officiant, he thanks everyone for coming to witness as “they decide whether or not to become a married couple.” They exchange vows, and Chelsea, who made it clear she had no hesitation from the second she saw Kwame, says yes. And what about Kwame? A pause. The episode ends.

Netflix has once again made a fool of us, leading us to believe these episodes would feature the weddings, but the finale is next week. I may never get over the betrayal. Or I might — Netflix just needs to send me a fruit basket.