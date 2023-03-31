Editor’s note: Spoilers ahead for the fourth season of “Love Is Blind.”

We learn a lot of bombshell information about our “Love Is Blind” former singles in the most recent drop of episodes.

Chelsea has a dog named Rocky. Brett owns a $1,200 carry-on bag. Some of the people actually live in Portland and not Seattle like the show has led us to believe. (What’s the Seattle version of catfishing? Salmoning? We’ve been salmoned.)

And Zack might … actually be a good one?

The first five “Love Is Blind” episodes on Netflix followed 30 men and women dating in “pods,” separated by a wall, and of those 15 men and 15 women, five couples got engaged. They traveled to Mexico to what it was like to be together in person, and now they’ve returned to Seattle (except when they’re in Portland).

In episodes 6 through 8, which dropped Friday, things start getting real for the couples. They have conversations and arguments over things that actually come up in the outside world: where they’ll live, how they’ll divide finances, when they’ll have babies, what they’ll do when a three-tequila-shots-deep best friend tells you not to go through with the wedding.

The show’s sixth episode opens with 21 days to the weddings. The four couples have moved in together. The fifth couple, Zack and Irina, broke up in Mexico and ended on we-won’t-harm-each-other terms, though Irina is carrying so much residual hatred of Zack she probably had to declare it at customs.

We’re back at the Capitol Hill restaurant Smith, where Zack is apologizing to Bliss, who is exhibiting an incredible amount of self-restraint in not demanding he get on his knees in regret. But they seem to actually like each other and she even says she likes his eye contact. We’re getting somewhere.

Back at the fancy town houses with pristine appliances and a deck with a view, it still feels like a staycation. Maybe next season they can add in more real-world scenarios — you don’t really know someone until you’ve lived with them and seen how they react to things like a 90-year-old upstairs neighbor singing Greek music at 3 a.m., an Amazon package getting stolen or a port-a-potty catching on fire at the construction site next door. Trust me.

Micah and Paul joke that since they’ll be working from home together, they won’t get any work done and then they’ll get fired. For the first of 8,000 times over these three episodes, I mutter, “In this economy?”

It’s hard to live in Seattle, and the show provides at least a glimpse of that. Few of the cast members have job titles that scream “I make enough money to outbid two other prospective buyers on a house and, no, I did NOT get any help from my parents.” Brett and Tiffany talk about this, with Tiffany trying to understand what their lifestyle will look like “out there.”

It’s reminiscent of conversations I’ve had and heard in this city of extreme income disparities. A partner or roommate may have vastly different earnings, not because one works harder or more than the other, but because one might have a tech salary-and-stock-options package and the other is a public school teacher. Brett is comfortable, he says, and they agree they shouldn’t be in a situation where their money is split and one pays for things and then sends the other a Venmo request.

A few couples also bring up having children, another difficult topic in this city where care costs are very high and preschools have yearslong waitlists. (In Seattle, you can apply for a child care spot at some places before the baby is born. That’s how rough it is.) Chelsea never envisioned being an older mom and asks Kwame if becoming parents in about three years is OK. He says he wants time to enjoy each other and envisioned a lifestyle of traveling the world. So no, he’s not ready. She counters that people travel with babies all the time. We’re going to Cabo with our newborn? Kwame asks. Chelsea says they can hire a nanny to travel with them.

In. This. ECONOMY?

Micah and Irina (Mirina) reunite and seem to have gained emotional intelligence they didn’t have in the pods. Maybe it was a lack of vitamin D? We’ll blame that. Micah confronts her friend and asks why she was hitting on her fiancé and Irina doesn’t seem to have much of an answer other than she wanted to.

The couple visit each other’s apartments and see how they actually live. In Chelsea’s, there are daily affirmations and a shelf full of sweets and an adorable dog named Rocky with a great sweater wardrobe. The place is very, very pink. Kwame’s apartment is in Portland and has dead plants, clothes on the floor and a comfy couch. Neither seems intent on moving. Portland is only a two-and-a-half- to three-hour drive from Seattle, says Kwame, one of the salmoners.

Paul’s mom visits from Louisiana, and if my adoption application for Tiffany and Brett doesn’t go through, I want her to adopt me instead. She’s warm, inviting and a great digital investigator. I love her. His mom tells Micah she’s a paralegal and they’re a big family, so when she heard her name, “we went to town,” found her online profiles, where her dad lives and that her mom is a “beautiful Christian who owns a day care.” To be fair, I also did the same search.

It doesn’t go well with everyone’s parents. In a hard scene, Kwame recounts a conversation with his mom saying she expects more from him and isn’t happy. Jackie, too, says her mom doesn’t approve, and stresses before meeting Marshall’s family. It’s hard to know how “real world” this is. Do their parents not approve because they’ve heard about their new partner, or because they’re unhappy their child met someone a few weeks ago, got engaged and now might be contractually obligated to have a wedding?

Zack and Bliss have gone on a string of dates, including one where she visits his apartment (which has a recording of “Harry Potter” music, a solidly millennial thing there’s no way Gen-Z Irina would have liked) and now they’re on a boat on Lake Union at sunset. He touches her hand and she doesn’t recoil, a surprisingly low bar we’re now conditioned to appreciate. They talk about gremlins and having Furbies as kids (again, closing that generational gap).

Hold up, what is he doing? Is that a ring box? WHAT IS HAPPENING? He proposes. The episode ends. Next episode, a pregnant pause. She says yes, and as much as I want to be snarky, this is really nice. Bliss mentions that he hasn’t met her dog or kitty yet, and he’s allergic. Another real-world question no one else has brought up yet. But it’s OK. He’ll get an allergy shot.

We’re less than two weeks to the weddings. Jackie is packing up her stuff. She and Marshall had a fight after she said she wished he was more aggressive and it devolves into him saying he saw her as a project and “I saw potential.” He walks that back to say he sees limitless potential and he can bring that out of her. The dynamic is off. But they hug and apologize.

The couples all meet to celebrate Chelsea’s birthday, and some other cast members — what a coincidence, they’re the ones they had connections with in the pods — show up. Marshall and Jackie are having problems again and show up separately. Paul recognizes Amber’s voice but reassures the viewers (and himself?) that his relationship with Micah is solid. Armed with a dangly earring, black turtleneck and sheer will to get that last gasp of airtime, Josh tries to win back Jackie. Pick me, he says. The screen goes blank.

The next episodes, featuring the weddings, will be released April 7. With their candid conversations and approval from friends, Tiffany and Brett are the only ones I’m confident make it down the aisle. Like Tiffany’s friends, I, too, encourage them to have the first “Love Is Blind” baby. If the baby is a girl, they can use Chelsea’s apartment for the gender reveal.