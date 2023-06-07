The role of Nora’s grandmother in the Comedy Central series “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” came at just the right time for actor Lori Tan Chinn.

“I’ve been in the business for 53 years,” Chinn says. “I was ready to retire. I didn’t want to start from scratch again. Because it had been so difficult to get this point of my career.”

Born in Seattle, Chinn moved to New York City in 1969, when she was in her early 20s. “I took a Greyhound bus to Vancouver, then the Canada Pacific Railway to Montreal for three days and three nights. From there, it was a 10-hour bus ride to New York.”

Initially a modern dancer, she headed to the East Coast because that was where she could really hone her craft. At the time, there weren’t many other options for dancers — “unless you wanted to go to Russia,” she adds.

Just three months after her arrival in New York, though, tragedy struck when her mother was hit by a car and killed back in Seattle. After returning for her funeral, Chinn knew she didn’t want to stay in the city. “Although my dad really missed me. I had to come back to New York to dance. There was a period of nine years where I didn’t go back to Seattle after that. I was pursuing my career.”

An appearance in the 1970 Broadway musical “Lovely Ladies, Kind Gentlemen,” about an American soldier encouraging a Japanese village to build a school after World War II, helped to kick-start her career.

At this point, Chinn was so focused on becoming a dancer that she hadn’t even considered turning to acting. “I didn’t want to open my mouth for anything,” she says. However, there was another, much more depressing reason why Chinn was hesitant about becoming an actor: “I had colleagues who taught me about Asian American representation and how offensive things can be.”

She eventually began this transition when directors who had hired her to dance began to give her lines of dialogue in productions. But even though Chinn was landing more jobs, she failed to gain the “agent representation” that would have helped to push her career forward.

“I was not represented for 53 years. I never got any representation,” she says. The closest Chinn came to getting an agent was when she was invited to a meeting in the 1970s, only to be told, “You have an impressive résumé. But you should not expect to go any further than you are. You should quit.”

Chinn ignored this advice.

Starting in the 1980s, she began to sporadically appear in small roles in television and film. This included performances in “What About Bob?,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “South Pacific,” “Roseanne,” “Spin City” and “Law & Order.”

“I’ll hear younger actors today, who are between 20 and 40 years old, they’ll complain that they didn’t have many auditions this week. I’ll be sat there thinking, ‘I used to be lucky if I’d get one audition a year.’ ”

Then, in 2013, she was cast in the recurring role of Mei Chang in Netflix’s hugely popular series “Orange Is the New Black.” Just after the end of that show in 2019, when Chinn was considering quitting the business for good, she was approached about “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.”

“I saw that there was a role available for a feisty grandma. So I figured sign me up for it.” There was just one problem: Chinn didn’t want to audition. “I was doing a play at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. I didn’t want to take the time off to try and memorize the script for a role I might not get. So I turned it down.”

This seemingly only helped to convince the team behind the comedy that Chinn was perfect for the part. “Two days later, I was told that they’d offered me the role.” It was at the table read for the first episode that Chinn realized that she’d found the perfect home for her talents.

“Everyone was very friendly and energetic. Suddenly in the middle of the table read, Awkwafina began to improvise. Improvisation is one of my specialties. We went off book, went all over the place, and just started doing crazy things.”

Chinn and Awkwafina’s connection was immediately apparent on screen, too. After the first season of the show, Chinn received rave reviews for her performances as Nora’s grandmother. (The show is currently in its third season.) Chinn was hopeful that this might result in additional offers for more movies and television shows. “But I got no offers.”

That’s not to say that Chinn hasn’t been working. But like the other successes in her career, she had to work for them. Last year, she voiced Auntie Chen in the critically acclaimed Pixar film “Turning Red,” while also starring in the Hallmark movie “Ghosts of Christmas Always.” This year, she’s appearing opposite Karen Gillan in “Late Bloomers” and has a role in the hugely anticipated summer comedy “Joy Ride.”

“After the show came out, everyone said that I was an overnight success,” Chinn says. “But it’s not been overnight. It’s not been easy. But I’m still here.”