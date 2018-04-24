Hulu has announced it is developing the Seattle author's 2016 memoir, "Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman" into a series, starring "Saturday Night Live" cast member Aidy Bryant.

Seattle’s own Lindy West continues to conquer the world.

Just days after the writer, comedian and contributing opinion writer for The New York Times packed Benaroya Hall for a #MeToo-inspired talk called “The Witches Are Coming,” the Hulu streaming network announced it is developing West’s 2016 memoir, “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman” into a series starring “Saturday Night Live” cast member Aidy Bryant.

We knew this was coming; in December 2016, “Pitch Perfect” director and star Elizabeth Banks optioned “Shrill” for television. She will executive-produce the comedy series through her and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions.

Adding even more comedy cache to the whole thing, SNL legend Lorne Michaels will also produce under his Broadway Video banner out of “his longtime home” at Universal Television, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

West and Bryant wrote the teleplay and crafted the story with Ali Rushfield. It is being billed as “the story of a fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body,” according to the Hollywood Reporter story.

Does this mean West will get her own golf cart?