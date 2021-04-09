Geordi La Forge is here for it.

At least, LeVar Burton, the actor who played the chief engineer on the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-E in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” is.

The former host of “Reading Rainbow” is ready to emcee another show, and appears to be lobbying to fill Alex Trebek’s ample shoes.

The late “Jeopardy!” host, who died in November of pancreatic cancer after headlining the show for decades, has so far been succeeded by a series of guest hosts as the show seeks new footing, while staying rooted in its dedication to sound science and provable facts.

Burton is also known for his role as the teenage Kunta Kinte in the original “Roots,” in addition to his spell on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and assorted movies in the sci-fi franchise.

For 23 years, the actor shared his passion for reading on “Reading Rainbow” on PBS. The show encouraged viewers to visit local libraries, find joy in reading and exercise their imagination in the form of stories.

On Monday, Burton tweeted his implicit support for a petition posted on Change.org by linking to it.

“Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening…” he wrote, clearly game to helm yet another enterprise.

Signatures were pouring in on Wednesday evening and had ticked up to more than 185,000 of the 200,000 being sought.

“This would just marry love books and trivia in bliss,” one signer commented.

“For my entire life LeVar Burton has been a beacon of wisdom, literacy, and humanity,” wrote another. “I can think of no better successor to the late Alex Trebek.”

“Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!” Burton tweeted in response, according to “Good Morning America.”