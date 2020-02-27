Longtime KIRO anchor Steve Raible announced his retirement from the station Wednesday evening.

He’ll be off the air in late spring after more than three decades at KIRO, according to a farewell posted to the station’s website. He’s “stepping back to spend more time with my bride,” he said.

Raible will continue to be the “voice of the Seahawks” and will appear on KIRO’s airwaves “for special occasions,” he said.

Raible was a rookie receiver for the Seahawks when they earned their first win, in 1976 against Tampa Bay. His memories of that historic game are still sharp. Listen to some of his most memorable calls for the team over the years.